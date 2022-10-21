Story Saved
Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 41% off on eyeliners

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Oct 21, 2022 22:44 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: This mega sale is currently live and you can get lucrative discount on eyeliners. Check out our list.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get attractive discounts on eyeliners.

No makeup is complete unless one's eyes look sparkling. And it is only possible if one's eye makeup is on the point. However, getting the eye makeup game right is the toughest part of the overall process. For one, since it is the most sensitive part of the face, tiredness and ill health manifests itself in most stark of ways around the eyes - dark circles, fine lines, crow feet etc can seriously mar the look. However, there is one eye makeup item that is capable of adding magic - the humble eyeliner. If your eyes and area around it is in the best of health, then eyeliner can be the real game changer. In case, aging and stress have taken a toll, then too one swipe of an eyeliner can offset all such negatives and add brightness to the face. Even if you are not in the habit of applying elaborate makeup, an eyeliner is the most basic beauty item that should always be with you.

Hence, an eyeliner is an essential component of your makeup kit and one that you must never miss out on. Eyeliner needs to be replaced soon as it gets over if you are a regular user or it tends to dry up if you don't use it often. If you are planning to do so, then now is a good time as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and eyeliners are available at attractive discounts. We have put together a list of some top products that you should definitely take a look at.

Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eye Liner

This is a black-coloured and long-lasting matte waterproof liner. What's even better is that it is both smudge proof and transfer-proof. It has a rich matte finish and is available in a liquid form. Once applied, it can last you for 24 hours. It has a unique flexi-tip brush that helps you experiment with different looks. It is ophthalmologically tested. If you buy it now, you can avail a discount of 33%.

Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eye Liner, Black, Long Lasting Matte Waterproof Liner - Smudge Proof, Transfer Proof Eye Makeup for 24 hrs, 4.5 ml
33% off 175 260
Blue Heaven Intense Eyeliner

This eyeliner is available in the form of a pencil and comes in a liquid form. You can just draw a stroke on your eye lid; it is that simple. It is a waterproof product and it comes in black colour. You can apply it in the regular way and make a wing too. On purchasing it now as the sale is on, you can get 25% off on this item.

Faces Canada Magneteyes Eyeliner

This is an amazing eyeliner and comes in a colour black. It is available in the gel form and comes with a quick drying formula. It glides smoothly on the eyelid. It comes with a super fine tip for a sharp stroke. It is also waterproof. It is also completely cruelty-free and paraben-free. You can avail a discount of 40% on this item.

Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner

As the name declares, it is “hyper glossy” liquid eyeliner. It comes in the classic black colour but it has a translucent finish. This product is also waterproof and smudge proof product. It is easy to apply and creates a sleek, bold line with ease. It does not need frequent touch-ups. Buying it now will fetch you a discount of 41%.

Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner, Black, Translucent Finish 3g
41% off 205 349
Mamaearth Soothing Waterproof Eyeliner

Here's another good eyeliner option; this one comes with almond oil and castor oil. This is a waterproof liner which means it comes with a waterproof formula. So whether it is sweat or tears, this eyeliner will stay on strong! It is quick to dry and as per the makers, it takes just 10 seconds to dry. A single application can stay intact for 10 hours. You can get a 15% discount on this product.

Mamaearth Soothing Waterproof Eyeliner With Almond Oil & Castor Oil For 10 Hour Long Stay - 3.5ml
399
Price of eyeliners at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eye Liner 260.00
Blue Heaven Intense Eyeliner 150.00
Faces Canada Magneteyes Eyeliner 249.00
Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner 349.00
Mamaearth Soothing Waterproof Eyeliner 399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

