Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 52% off on skincare items

Concerns over skin health never go out of fashion. One needs to take care of skin all the time and, hence, need skincare products. From moisturisers, creams, lotions, face washes to body oils, there is never an end to such products. It is always a good idea to stock up on products that one needs on a regular basis. If that be the idea, then this sale is a good time to buy such stuff in large numbers. The e-commerce platform Amazon is having its sale called Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. As part of it a whole range of products have been listed, from electronics and gadgets, household appliances, clothes, shoes to luxury beauty items.
One of the categories where a whole lot of products have discounts are skincare products. We have curated a list of such products that we feel you will find very useful. It includes moisturisers, creams, facewashes and lot more. If you are lucky, you can get discount of up to 52%.
Neutrogena Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer
This is hydro boost gel. Most moisturisers are so formulated that they help lock moisture in the skin. However, what they don't do is increase the moisture content in the skin. This gel does just that. Hydrating products, contained in this gel, not only moisturise the skin but also increase the water content. This water-based gel provides 72 hours hydration with 50% more Hyaluronic acid. You get a 24% off on this product.
NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer Cream
This is a light and non greasy moisturiser, meant for daily use. It is so designed to give one instant soft and fresh feel. It is light in texture, absorbs fast and provides intensive moisturisation. It is suitable for use all through the year. It can be applied during the day as well as night. NIVEA Soft comes with the goodness of Jojoba oil and vitamin E that nourishes one's skin, delivering long lasting well-cared for skin, without the greasy feeling. This cream can be bought as 52% discount.
Nivea Dark Spot Reduction Face Wash
This face wash for men is especially designed for dark spot reduction. This is an unscented product and meant for use on the face. Since it is a face wash, its primary function is to scrub the face clean. It deeply cleanses to remove dirt and impurities from the skin, leaving it feeling fresh and clean. You get a discount of 33% on this product.
Parachute Jumbo Pack 100% Pure Coconut Oil
This is a 100% pure Coconut oil, made from finest hand-picked Coconuts. It has a fresh nutty fragrance of pure Coconut oil. This product has undergone 27 quality tests and five-stage purification process and is, hence, a clean and pure oil. It contains no added preservatives or chemicals. There is a 8% discount on this hair and body oil.
NIVEA Body Lotion for Very Dry Skin
This is a nourishing body milk, enriched with Almond oil. It provides 48 hours of moisturisation and can be used by men and women. It is ideally suited for people with very dry skin. Sustained use of it can reduce roughness of skin. It is dermatologically approved and can be used by both the genders. It also deeply nourishes the skin and sustained use of it can give healthy-looking skin. Get a 40% off on this product.
