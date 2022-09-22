Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 20% off on The Body Shop items

Summary:
Skin care products are always in demand, thanks to the stress our skin comes under with our hectic lifestyles. We face a plethora of skin issues and many of them vary with age as well. If youngsters are more prone to issues like pimples, acne, sun tan etc, people in their 40s and 50s have to deal with age-related skin woes such as dark spots, pigmentation, wrinkles among others. Thankfully, there are enough brands in the market that help give relief from such issues.
One of the leading brands known for their top quality products is The Body Shop. The products from this brand are known for using ingredients in their most natural form and for their ethical practices. It has a whole range of products - moisturisers, shampoos, cleansing foams, face washes and more.
If you are keen on picking some The Body Shop products, then now is a good time to do so and that too buy them online. That's because Amazon is having a mega sale by the name Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. There are attractive discounts on The Body Shop products; all products listed here come have a 20% off on them. Do check them out here.
The Body Shop Vegan Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser
As the name suggests, this is a moisturiser that will give glow to the face by banishing dull, tired and grumpy skin. It contains extracts from a fruit found in the Amazonian rainforest of Peru called Camu Camu, known to be rich in vitamin C. Meant to enhance natural radiance, this moisturiser is also rich in energising and hydrating Aloe Vera.
The Body Shop Vegan Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
This is an intense repair shampoo; this is vegan shampoo meant for dry to very dry hair prone to breakage. It also contains Shea Butter (sourced from Ghana). This is a gentle cleansing formula which won’t leave one's hair feeling stripped of moisture and it’s perfect for dry hair that is prone to damage. It comes with a Woody scent.
The Body Shop Vegan Drops Of Light Brightening Cleansing Foam
This cleansing foam is especially meant for dull skin. This is a rich and creamy foam cleanser to clarify and purify the skin. Regular use of this foam helps smoothen the texture of the skin, reduce dark spots, improve skin tone and re-plump and brighten the skin. This product is free of a whole lot of nasties - gluten, soy, silicone and sulfates.
The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt
This British Rose Body Yogurt is meant to hydrate one's skin. Thanks to its light gel-cream texture, it works rather well for skin. It also has an irresistible smell. It is particularly good at instant absorption and is meant for normal to dry skin. It is meant to give up to 48 hours of moisture. It contains organic Almond milk and oil.
The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Cream
This moisturising cream has a mix of vitamin E and Raspberry Seed oil. It is meant to hydrate the skin every day; this light and fast-absorbing vitamin E moisture cream will make your skin come alive again. It is perfect for all skin types and provides 48 hour hydration. It is a vegan product. It is meant for use on face and comes with Hyaluronic acid.
|Product
|Price
|The Body Shop Vegan Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser
|₹2,095
|The Body Shop Vegan Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
|₹745
|The Body Shop Vegan Drops Of Light Brightening Cleansing Foam
|₹1,695
|The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt
|₹995
|The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Cream
|₹995
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.