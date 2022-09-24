Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 30% off on Lotus Herbals items

Summary:
Skincare is important and the right set of skincare essentials even more so. It is considered even better, in some cases, to have all your skincare products from the same brand. It is said that products from the same brand produce better results. One such brand that has been around for a long time now is Lotus Herbals. Its products come at reasonable prices and can help you achieve your skincare goals. The good news is that Amazon is offering discounts on them as part of its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. A good opportunity that you must capitalize on, we have prepared a list of Lotus Herbals products just for you.
From moisturiser, face wash to face mask - you will find all that you need for a glowing and radiant skin in our list below. Scroll down to take a look at our picks and know more about their multiple benefits for your skin.
Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Intensive Skin Serum + Moisturiser
This serum plus moisturiser from Lotus Herbals is suitable for normal skin type. It is known for its whitening and brightening properties and has a pleasant fragrance of Mulberry and Grapes. It penetrates into the skin easily and is non-oily and non-greasy in nature. Grab this one at 30% off. A must buy, you will love the difference in your skin after using it.
Lotus Herbals Berryscrub Strawberry & Aloe Vera Exfoliating Face Wash
This face wash from Lotus Herbals comes in the form of gel and is suitable for combination skin type. It has great moisturising and exfoliating properties and has a pleasant fragrance. Infused with the goodness of Lotus and Aloe Vera, this one helps remove blackheads and dead cells on the skin. It comes at 26% off. Do try this one.
Lotus Herbals White Glow Yogurt Skin Whitening and Brightening Masque
This face mask sheet from Lotus Herbals is suitable for all skin types. It comes loaded with brightening properties and is enriched with the goodness of milk yogurt and Bearberry. Available at 20% off, this one lends glow and radiance to skin like no other. Besides, it revitalises the skin from within and tightens it as well. It is a must buy.
Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C Radiance Cream
This vitamin C radiance cream from Lotus Herbals comes with the goodness of SPF 20 and PA+++ rating. It protects skin from harmful pollutants and UV rays. It lightens the blemishes and darks spots and results in fairer, even toned skin. Get this one at 30% off. It is also vegan and free from chemicals. To boost the natural radiance of your skin, try this.
Lotus Herbals Basiltone Clarifying & Balancing Skin Toner Liquid
This skin toner from Lotus Herbals is suitable for normal skin type. It is known for its hydrating, softening and tightening qualities. It also balances the pH level of the skin and has a pleasant fragrance of Basil. It effortlessly removes every trace of makeup residue, pollutants and excess oil from the skin. Grab this one at 25% off; don't miss the chance.
|Products
|Price
|Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Intensive Skin Serum + Moisturiser
|₹475.00
|Lotus Herbals Berryscrub Strawberry & Aloe Vera Exfoliating Face Wash
|₹199.00
|Lotus Herbals White Glow Yogurt Skin Whitening and Brightening Masque
|₹245.00
|Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C Radiance Cream
|₹475.00
|Lotus Herbals Basiltone Clarifying & Balancing Skin Toner
|₹295.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.