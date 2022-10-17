Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 33% off on soaps

Summary:
There was once a time when a soap and hair oil were the only skincare products known to Indians. However, in recent times, we have see so many products flooding the markets - soaps, face washes, face masks, face toners, moisturisers, serums, sunscreens and more. Soaps are essential in washing away dirt and excess oil from the skin. Having said so, one must be careful about avoiding harsh soaps as it strips the skin of essential oils.
What's more is that if you are a family person, buying for all family members can incur a cost. Hence, it makes tremendous sense to buy them in bulk. And picking them up during a sale season is a good idea as one gets huge discount as well.
We have put together a list of soaps from established brands in this copy which are available not only at attractive discounts but are also available in packs. Take a look.
Pears Soft & Fresh Bathing Bar with 98% Pure Glycerine & Mint Extracts
This is soap is made of 98% pure glycerine and mint extracts. Meant for the whole body, it keeps the skin soft and fresh and revitalizes one's senses. This Pears soap helps the skin maintain its natural moisture. It is proven to wash away germs without being harsh on the skin. It is mild on skin and comes in a gentle formulation with 0% parabens. You can get 33% off on this product.
Dove Cream Beauty Bathing Bar
This is a 4+1 combo offer, which means that on the purchase of four soaps, you stand to get one free. This is a moisturising cream that gives one softer and glowing skin and body. This soap comes with Aloe Vera extracts and is an alcohol-free product. This contains 1/4 moisturising cream and is a mild cleanser. This is a beauty bar that cares for the skin while washing away germs. You can get 21% off on this item.
Cinthol Original Bath Soap
This soap is meant to give 99.9% germ protection. Meant for the whole body, it can be used for acne prevention as well. The soap contains eight units of Cinthol original deodorant and complexion soap (100g each). The makers claim that this soap is recommended by doctor, which will reduce risk of skin problems by 95%. It also provides broad protection sun, dust and pollution and that helps prevent acne, blemishes and rashes. There is a 12% discount margin on this soap.
Dettol Original Germ Protection Bathing Soap Bar
On this product too you buy four soaps and get the fifth one free. This is a cleansing soap and is ideally meant for hand. It is also ideal for sensitive skin and come with cooling Aloe Vera. It comes with germ protection formula that keeps one healthy and protected from 100 illness causing germs. This pack comes with 8% off.
Dettol Intense Cool Bathing Soap Bar with Menthol
This is a moisturizing and cleansing soap. Here too, you buy four and you get one free. This is meant for sensitive skin and comes with an Aloe Vera scent. This is ideally meant for hand washing and is freshening bar. It is designed to protect the skin from 99.9% of germs including virus and bacteria. The special ingredient it this soap is menthol, which provides instant cooling. On purchase, one stands to get a discount of 6%.
