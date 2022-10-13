Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 62% off on skincare items

Summary:
The need for skin care products is unending, no matter how less is your dependence on them particularly those of you who are blessed with amazing skin. Sooner or later, you too will have to go looking for, at least, a cold cream or a moisturiser. For the rest of us, it is a daily battle against all kinds of nasties - pollution, ageing, bad lifestyle habits - to keep our skin in the best of conditions. Hence, it is wise to invest in skin care products that will serve you well.
If you are in agreement with this idea, then this is the best time to pick them up. Online platforms are a great way to buy them and Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - wherein there are discount on a whole host of products. Skin care products are one of them.
We have bunched together a list of such products that you will definitely find interesting and even tempting. Take a look.
The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Fl Oz ' Vegan
This facial wash comes enriched with Tea Tree oil and is especially meant for those of us with blemished skin. This also produces a cooling lather that helps in removing impurities and excess oil. Those with oily skin will also find benefits in using them. It is a purifying face wash and is a vegan product. It also benefits those who have to deal with acne. You get a 20% discount on this face wash.
O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin
All of us who are getting married will find a lot of benefit using this product. Bridal Facial Kit from O3+ is suitable for all skin types and will ensure a radiant and glowing skin. This kit gently repairs and moisturises the skin while brightening, purifying and removing tan. This is a single use kit and will last for multiple days. There is a 2% discount on this product.
Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel
Those of us wanting clear and bright skin, this gel is an ideal choice. This is a gel cream which means that it is feather light and comes with a non sticky texture. It is formulated to give a wholesome protection against ultra violet rays (both UVA and UVB protection). It is an SPF 25 cream and is suitable for all types of skin. It is enriched with Mulberry saxifrage and grape extracts and apart from brightening the skin tone, it also adds a natural glow to it. You get a 40% off on this product.
Garnier Skin Naturals
This face serum is so designed to instantly combat a dull skin tone and reduce dark spots. One needs to use it on a regular basis to see lasting results though. Enriched with lemon extracts and 30 times the amount of vitamin C, this serum helps fight all skin issues. On purchase of this face serum, you stand to save as much as 40%.
NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer
This is a moisturiser meant for not just the face but hands and body as well. It also gives instant hydration and comes enriched with vitamin E and Jojoba oil. This is a non-greasy formula and an all-season one too. This is a light textured moisturiser, is fast absorbing and provides intensive moisturisation. Jojoba oil and vitamin E nourish the skin and deliver long lasting, well-cared for skin feeling. You can get 6
2% discount on this one.
|Product
|Price
|The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Fl Oz ' Vegan
|₹745
|O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin
|₹830
|Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel
|₹290
|Garnier Skin Naturals
|₹549
|NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer
|₹465
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.