Story Saved
New Delhi 30oCC
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
New Delhi 30oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 62% off on skincare items

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 13, 2022 15:46 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: If you buy face creams, gels and face washes today from Amazon, you will stand to gain a lot as there are massive discount on them.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get amazing discount on a whole host of skincare products.

The need for skin care products is unending, no matter how less is your dependence on them particularly those of you who are blessed with amazing skin. Sooner or later, you too will have to go looking for, at least, a cold cream or a moisturiser. For the rest of us, it is a daily battle against all kinds of nasties - pollution, ageing, bad lifestyle habits - to keep our skin in the best of conditions. Hence, it is wise to invest in skin care products that will serve you well.

If you are in agreement with this idea, then this is the best time to pick them up. Online platforms are a great way to buy them and Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - wherein there are discount on a whole host of products. Skin care products are one of them.

We have bunched together a list of such products that you will definitely find interesting and even tempting. Take a look.

The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Fl Oz ' Vegan

This facial wash comes enriched with Tea Tree oil and is especially meant for those of us with blemished skin. This also produces a cooling lather that helps in removing impurities and excess oil. Those with oily skin will also find benefits in using them. It is a purifying face wash and is a vegan product. It also benefits those who have to deal with acne. You get a 20% discount on this face wash.

cellpic
The Body Shop Vegan Tea Tree Facial Wash, 250 Ml
20% off 595 745
Buy now

O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin

All of us who are getting married will find a lot of benefit using this product. Bridal Facial Kit from O3+ is suitable for all skin types and will ensure a radiant and glowing skin. This kit gently repairs and moisturises the skin while brightening, purifying and removing tan. This is a single use kit and will last for multiple days. There is a 2% discount on this product.

cellpic
O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin - Suitable for All Skin Types (Single Use)
2% off 810 830
Buy now

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel

Those of us wanting clear and bright skin, this gel is an ideal choice. This is a gel cream which means that it is feather light and comes with a non sticky texture. It is formulated to give a wholesome protection against ultra violet rays (both UVA and UVB protection). It is an SPF 25 cream and is suitable for all types of skin. It is enriched with Mulberry saxifrage and grape extracts and apart from brightening the skin tone, it also adds a natural glow to it. You get a 40% off on this product.

cellpic
Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel, Face Cream with SPF-25, for all skin types, 40g
40% off 174 290
Buy now

Garnier Skin Naturals

This face serum is so designed to instantly combat a dull skin tone and reduce dark spots. One needs to use it on a regular basis to see lasting results though. Enriched with lemon extracts and 30 times the amount of vitamin C, this serum helps fight all skin issues. On purchase of this face serum, you stand to save as much as 40%.

cellpic
Garnier Skin Naturals, Face Serum, Increases Skin's Glow Instantly and Reduces Spots Overtime, Bright Complete Vitamin C Booster, 30 ml
40% off 329 549
Buy now

NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer

This is a moisturiser meant for not just the face but hands and body as well. It also gives instant hydration and comes enriched with vitamin E and Jojoba oil. This is a non-greasy formula and an all-season one too. This is a light textured moisturiser, is fast absorbing and provides intensive moisturisation. Jojoba oil and vitamin E nourish the skin and deliver long lasting, well-cared for skin feeling. You can get 6

2% discount on this one.

cellpic
NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer for Face, Hand & Body, Instant Hydration, Non-Greasy Cream with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil, 300 ml
50% off 232 465
Buy now

Price of skincare products at a glance:

ProductPrice
The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Fl Oz ' Vegan 745
O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin 830
Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel 290
Garnier Skin Naturals 549
NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer 465

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 59% off on Skechers' women footwear
Looking to buy Infinix 4 GB RAM mobile phones? Here are your top picks
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 45% off on hair oils, shampoos
Grab the best Micromax mobile phones under 30,000
Get the best Micromax mobiles under 40,000 today!
health and beauty FOR LESS