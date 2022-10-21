Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Grab discount of 54% on shampoos, oil

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Hair care is an eternal part of one's beauty regimen. Shampoos, hair colours, hair oils, hair masks are constantly in need. Pollution, stress, dependence on processed food among a host of other reasons have contributed in the plethora of hair problems we face. A vast number of hair problems - hair fall, thinning, dry and dull hair - can be fixed to a large extent by choosing the right kind of hair care products.
Shampoos, for instance, should be such that they are mild for the scalp. A hair oil should be such that it nourishes the hair roots and follicles. It should also work on softening the hair. Hair colour should be such that it doesn't harm the hair and is ammonia-free.
We have curated a list of such products from Amazon, which are also part of the ongoing sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. They are quality products and available at a mega discount.
L'Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Hair Color
This is a hair colour that also works in hair protection. The shade that is being discussed in this article is called 3 Dark Brown. This is an ammonia-free product and provides 100% resistant grey coverage. This has a clean and easy preparation and application. It is a rich, radiant, gorgeous colour and comes with a good non-drip crème. It is available at a discount of 29% discount.
L'Oreal Paris Semi-Permanent Hair Color
This is a semi-permanent hair colour, which is also ammonia-free. While this is available in many colours, the one profiled here is darkest brown. This no-ammonia hair colour gives natural-looking colour with visible shimmering tones and a glossy shine. This colour will last up to 28 shampoos. It gives optimal grey coverage. You can get a discount of 7% on this.
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo
If you are keen on smoother and shinier hair, then take to this shampoo. It can be used by people of all hair types - frizzy, dull, dry. While it can be used for all-round hair and scalp cleansing, it is particularly good as an anti-hair loss product. It is also recommended by its makers for frizz management. It comes a lower sulphate formula and is suitable for both natural and chemically-treated hair. You can get a 54% discount on purchase of this product.
L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
This shampoo from L'Oreal is particularly good for damaged and weak hair. Infused with pro-keratin and ceramide, this shampoo is a “total repair 5”. It provides much-needed protein that promotes hair growth. You can now fight five visible signs of damaged hair: hair fall, dryness, roughness, dullness, and split ends. This shampoo is available at a discount of 51%.
Dabur Amla Hair Oil
Good hair is also about giving it the proper nourishment that it needs. Regular use of this oil can give you strong, long and thick hair. This oil comes with Amla extracts, which is known to be a power fruit for hair. It nourishes the scalp from within and strengthens from root to tip. It is enriched with Omega 3, vitamin C, tannins and amino acids. You can expect a 41% discount on this oil.
|Product
|Price
|L'Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Hair Color
|₹650.00
|L'Oreal Paris Semi-Permanent Hair Color
|₹599.00
|Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo
|₹1,035.00
|L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
|₹949.00
|Dabur Amla Hair Oil
|₹299.00
