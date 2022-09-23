Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on Nivea products: Get as much as 33% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to skin care, very few brands do it as well as Nivea. Be it face wash, shower gel, moisturising lotion, body milk, moisturising cream and body lotion - Nivea has a whole range of skin care products of high quality. What's more is that this brand's products are long lasting and one needs just a little to work its magic and make the skin glow.
Now, if we have made a strong case for skin care products, then may we inform you that you can now buy their products in bulk as online e-commerce platform like Amazon is having a super sale called Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale this year and up for grabs are a host of products from Nivea. What's more is that there are attractive discounts on them, some as much 33%.
We have curated a list of such products that you will definitely find interesting. Check it out and pick some up too.
NIVEA Waterlily and Oil Shower Gel
This pack includes three bottles of shower gel. It comes infused with waterlily and oil. It is a shower gel but it also makes the skin soft and supple, thanks to the fact that it is enriched with care oil pearls. The oil, contained in it, makes the skin silky and soft, while the scent of waterlily flowers stimulates one's senses. It is a hydrating and freshening gel and is targeted at women. This has a 33% off on it.
NIVEA Moisturizing Lotion Body Milk
This lotion provides long-lasting moisturisation. It contains a deep moisture serum which – reads odd does the trick. It is a rich and creamy lotion, thanks to its formula which contains two times more Almond oil. It really softens dry skin. A single application can give deep moisturisation for up to 48 hours. It can be used by both the genders. This body milk comes with 32% discount on it.
NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer Cream
This cream contains vitamin E and Jojoba oil and can be used for face, hands and body. It is a non-greasy and light moisturiser for daily use. It can gives an instant soft and fresh skin. This can be used all through the year, thanks to its light texture, fast absorption and intensive moisturization qualities. It is meant for female. This product comes with a 23% discount.
Nivea Dark Spot Reduction Face Wash
This is a pack for three and is particularly good at dark spot reduction. It is an unscented face wash and is meant for normal skin. This is an ideal face wash for men and is effective in deeply cleaning, removing dirt and impurities. It effectively also removes accumulated residue. It leaves the skin feeling fresh. You can avail a discount of 33% on this product.
NIVEA Charcoal Face Wash
This face wash comes in a pack of three. It is meant for oily skin and has charcoal extracts. It is meant for men and is an all-in-1 face wash. It helps get rid of oiliness and reduces acne. It comes with a formula that is enriched with natural charcoal extracts provides long-lasting oil control. It also contains cooling menthol leaves. It cleans skin and eliminates dirt and impurities. Get a discount of 33% on this face wash.
|Product
|Price
|NIVEA Waterlily and Oil Shower Gel
|₹675
|NIVEA Moisturizing Lotion Body Milk
|₹399
|NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer Cream
|₹465
|Nivea Dark Spot Reduction Face Wash
|₹675
|NIVEA Charcoal Face Wash
|₹750
