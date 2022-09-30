Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail 35% off on creams for combination skin

When it comes to skincare, the process of cleansing, caring and nourishing the skin never ends. We may know our skin type intimately but there would still be challenges for which we must always always prepared. One of the trickiest situation is to look for creams, lotions and gels for combination skin. What exactly is a combination skin? Well, basically it is the type of face skin where the forehead, nose, and chin tend to be oily with relatively dry cheeks. It is also often described as having an oily T-zone.

This means that the T-zone is prone to pimples and acne while the cheeks have no such concern. Hence, finding a cream that nourishes different parts of the face differently is quite a challenge. There is the need for creams that nourish the skin but that are not very heavy on oil content.

The good news is that there are enough options on Amazon and are easily accessible. We have bunched together a list of such products that you might find it helpful.

Pilgrim Peeling Solution for Face

Do you have a combination skin and fret every time you visit a salon? Well, then this exfoliating serum is meant for you. Well, now you can get salon-like facial right at home. Now just a 10 minute facial using this chemical peel will give you a glowing skin. This peeling solution regulates sebum production and eliminates blackheads and whiteheads. It also deep cleanse pores, fades spots and smoothes the face to give soft skin. It also exfoliates dead skin to reveal fresh and radiant skin. People with normal, oily and dry skin can also get benefits. It has 27% discount on it.