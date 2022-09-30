Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail 35% off on creams for combination skin

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
When it comes to skincare, the process of cleansing, caring and nourishing the skin never ends. We may know our skin type intimately but there would still be challenges for which we must always always prepared. One of the trickiest situation is to look for creams, lotions and gels for combination skin. What exactly is a combination skin? Well, basically it is the type of face skin where the forehead, nose, and chin tend to be oily with relatively dry cheeks. It is also often described as having an oily T-zone.
This means that the T-zone is prone to pimples and acne while the cheeks have no such concern. Hence, finding a cream that nourishes different parts of the face differently is quite a challenge. There is the need for creams that nourish the skin but that are not very heavy on oil content.
The good news is that there are enough options on Amazon and are easily accessible. We have bunched together a list of such products that you might find it helpful.
Pilgrim Peeling Solution for Face
Do you have a combination skin and fret every time you visit a salon? Well, then this exfoliating serum is meant for you. Well, now you can get salon-like facial right at home. Now just a 10 minute facial using this chemical peel will give you a glowing skin. This peeling solution regulates sebum production and eliminates blackheads and whiteheads. It also deep cleanse pores, fades spots and smoothes the face to give soft skin. It also exfoliates dead skin to reveal fresh and radiant skin. People with normal, oily and dry skin can also get benefits. It has 27% discount on it.
Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel
This is an overnight repair gel; the magic ingredient is Argan oil. The active ingredients in this gel include glycolic acid and willow bark. This gel fights pimples, hydrates the skin and soothes inflammation. It is anon sticky gel. This is ideal for combination skin but it can used by those with oily skin as well. This night cream is 100% vegan. This gel is available at 35% off.
Garnier Skin Naturals
This is an anti ageing cream meant for combination skin. Having said so, people with other skin types - normal, oily and dry - can also get benefits. It helps the skin recover its former vitality by making it firmer plus reducing wrinkles and fine lines. It also reduces dryness of skin. This contains magic ingredients like Swiss Apple cell extracts and pro retinol. You can get 17% off on it.
Indus Valley Bio Organic Non-Toxic Aloe Vera Gel
This gel is also meant for combination skin and is meant to give radiance and glow to skin. Thanks to the presence of Aloe Vera in it, it works on reducing acne marks and scars. While Aloe Vera is the main component in this gel but it also contains Rose water, Wheat Germ extract, Green Tea extract, honey and lemon peel extract. It penetrates deep into the skin, moistens and protects the skin from sunburns, stretch marks and blemishes as well. It also decreases hair fall. You get a 24% discount on this gel.
Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin B3 Skin Glow Serum
This serum is ideal for all kinds of skin including combination skin. Not only does it give radiance and glow to the face, it also has anti aging properties. It helps reduce fine lines, dark spots, redness and wrinkles. Vitamin B3, contained in this face serum, is a powerhouse of skin brightening properties. It also contains vitamin B3 that improves the surface structure, by smoothening out the skin’s texture and diminishing wrinkles. Pick this serum at 28% discount.
|Product
|Price
|Pilgrim 25% AHA + 2% BHA + 5% PHA Peeling Solution for Face
|₹545
|Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel
|₹575
|Garnier Skin Naturals, Anti-Ageing Cream
|₹260
|Indus Valley Bio Organic Non-Toxic Aloe Vera Gel
|₹229
|Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin B3 Skin Glow Serum
|₹250
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.