Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 44% off on shampoos By Shreya Garg

Published on Oct 05, 2022 00:17 IST





Summary: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and, as part of it, one can get discounts on shampoos from the likes of Dove, Pantene, among others.

Shampoo help eliminate every trace of dirt and dust from scalp.

Shampoos are an essential haircare product. They help cleanse the scalp and we all know that a healthy and dirt-free scalp is a must for hair growth and supple hair. A good shampoo formulation should be devoid of nasties and not strip hair of its essential oils. While it should clean every trace of dirt and dust from the scalp, what it must also do is nourish and hydrate the strands of hair. The good news is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and you can now get shampoo formulations at a discounted prices. We have curated some of the shampoo options from Amazon in our list below. They are enriched with ingredients with moisturizing properties that will do your hair a world of good. Want more good hair days? Then scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our selections from the likes of Pantene, Dove etc.



Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo

This Head & Shoulders shampoo is formulated to tackle the problem of dandruff head on. It is gentle in nature and therefore perfect for everyday use. Even those with coloured or chemically treated hair can use this formulation to get a squeaky clean scalp. It has a cool menthol fragrance and has 44% off on it. Do buy this one.

L'Oréal Paris Shampoo

This L'Oreal Paris shampoo is best suited for those who have frizzy and dry hair. It has a pleasant smell of Coconut in it. From hydrating, softening, detangling, smoothening, nourishing your hair to lending the strands shine and luster, this shampoo does it all. It will do wonders for your hair and you will be able to see the difference after every wash. Grab 43% off on it.

Pantene Advanced Hairfall Solution, Anti-Hairfall Shampoo for Women

This shampoo from Pantene comes infused with a scent that feels fresh and empowering. The goodness of this shampoo lies in the nourishment it provides to hair from root to tip. It is an anti-hair fall shampoo that prevents breakage of hair and reduces damage caused due to styling of it. It contains fermented rice water and pro-vitamin. There is 39% off on it.

Clinic Plus Strong & Long Protein Shampoo 1 l

This shampoo from Clinic Plus comes with the goodness of milk protein and multivitamin formulae that will help in boosting the length and health of your hair. From roots to tip, it will infuse strength in your hair by supplying adequate nourishment, It is suitable for all hair types. The best part is you can grab 42% off on it.

Dove Intense Repair Shampoo 1 L

This Dove shampoo is for those of you who want to repair their damaged strands of hair. This one promotes supple and strong hair and prevents hair breakage. Both men and women can use it. Enriched with fibre actives, this one nourishes your hair and makes it smooth. So much so one will be able to detangle hair easily and effortlessly. Go, grab 42% off on it.

Price of shampoos at a glance:

Shampoo Price Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo ₹ 750.00 Dove Intense Repair Shampoo ₹ 999.00 Clinic Plus Strong & Long Protein Shampoo ₹ 735.00 Pantene Advanced Hairfall Solution ₹ 750.00 L'Oréal Paris Shampoo ₹ 959.00