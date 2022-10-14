Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Fetch haircare products at up to 49% off

Summary:
Whosoever told you good hair days are only few and far between obviously misled you. A right set of hair care essentials can boost the hair game and improve the health of hair from root to tip. Whether you're struggling to cover your grey hair or simply tired of losing many hair strands a day, usage of some products over time can help you regain confidence and promote hair health as well. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and this is the chance when men and women can get their hands on the choicest of hair care products at discounted prices.
We have rounded up some of the products from the likes of Tresemme, Kesh King, Dove and others in our list below. They can just be the formulations that you're looking for to get shiny and strong hair. So, check out the list now and add them to your cart without much delay.
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo
This shampoo comes in the form of cream and is suitable for all hair types. Enriched with the goodness of Keratin and Argan oil, this one nourishes the strands, controls frizz and lends more sheen to them as well. Besides, if you suffer from the problem of hair loss, you will see significant improvement there also. Grab this one at 49% off.
Kesh King Ayurvedic Anti Hairfall Hair Oil
This hair oil from Kesh King is an Ayurvedic formulation. It arrests the problem of hairfall and contains the magic of 21 herbs like Bhringraja, Amalaki, Methi, Brahmi, Japa, Lodhra, Manjistha and Jatamansi to promote hair growth, stall premature greying of hair, and tackle dandruff too. The deep root comb applicator, that comes with it, stimulates the roots, which, in turn, promotes deeper oil penetration. Get 38% off on it.
Dove Intense Repair Shampoo
This intense repair shampoo from Dove is best suitable for those who are struggling with damaged and dry hair. It smoothens the hair strands, adds sheen to them, nourishes them and prevents hair breakage as well. For supple and strong hair, this formulation works best. It is enriched with fibre actives and the shampoo has a pleasant and fresh scent. Get it at 45% off.
Garnier Color Naturals Crème Hair Color
This natural black hair colour from Garnier is best suitable for those with normal hair type. It is free from ammonia and an easy to use formulation. It comes in the form of lotion and guarantees 100% coverage of gray hair. It ensures the colour of the hair strands is long lasting, thanks to the 8 week colour lock technology. A non drip formula, this one is available at 11% off.
L'Oreal Paris Semi-Permanent Hair Color
This darkest brown hair colour from L'Oreal Paris comes in the form of cream and is ammonia free. The colour on hair will look natural and one will be able to see shimmering tones and a glossy shine in the strands of hair. It helps moisturize hair strands, make them feel satin soft and lend sheen to the strands as well. There's 4% off on this formulation.
|Products
|Price
|Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo
|₹1,035.00
|Kesh King Ayurvedic Anti Hairfall Hair Oil
|₹349.00
|Dove Intense Repair Shampoo
|₹999.00
|Garnier Color Naturals Crème hair color
|₹180.00
|L'Oreal Paris Semi-Permanent Hair Color
|₹630.00
