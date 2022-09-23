Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 15% off on luxury beauty items

When it comes to luxury items, there is simply no end to how much one wants. The nature of luxury items can greatly vary - handbags, clothes, perfumes, shoes, makeup items, skincare and beauty items, jewellery and God alone knows what else, can be part of the large umbrella of luxury beauty items. For this discussion, we have picked luxury skincare products from standard brands.

When it comes to skin care, we are always in need of creams, lotions, gels, face washes. So, keeping them in stock is always a good idea. Another point to note is one of experimentation. While all of us love using creams that we have used for ages, checking out a new brand's products is always a fun idea. However, one should be sensitive to one's skin's needs and tread with caution.

Now, if we have convinced you all on two fronts - one, to splurge on yourself and to kindle a spirit of experimentation, then we have a list ready for you. Do check them out and pick few as well.

Paula's Choice Boost 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel

This is a skin brightening serum and comes with goodness of Licorice extract and Salicylic acid in it. It is an oil-free formulation which means people with oily skin can easily get benefits using it. Azelaic acid, contained in it, is known to reduce the occurrence of blemishes and acne. It also helps in fading of brown spots and marks from previous acne breakouts. It also contains Salicylic acid (BHA) which works as a gentle exfoliator. This has a 15% off on it.