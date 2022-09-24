Story Saved
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 15% off on luxury beauty items

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 24, 2022 18:00 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: A host of luxury beauty products such as day creams, lip creams, face gels among other things are available at slashed down prices. Go, grab them.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Luxury skin care products are expensive, so this is the best time to pick them up.  

When it comes to luxury items, there is simply no end to how much one wants. The nature of luxury items can greatly vary - handbags, clothes, perfumes, shoes, makeup items, skincare and beauty items, jewellery and God alone knows what else, can be part of the large umbrella of luxury beauty items. For this discussion, we have picked luxury skincare products from standard brands.

When it comes to skin care, we are always in need of creams, lotions, gels, face washes. So, keeping them in stock is always a good idea. Another point to note is one of experimentation. While all of us love using creams that we have used for ages, checking out a new brand's products is always a fun idea. However, one should be sensitive to one's skin's needs and tread with caution.

Now, if we have convinced you all on two fronts - one, to splurge on yourself and to kindle a spirit of experimentation, then we have a list ready for you. Do check them out and pick few as well.

Paula's Choice Boost 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel

This is a skin brightening serum and comes with goodness of Licorice extract and Salicylic acid in it. It is an oil-free formulation which means people with oily skin can easily get benefits using it. Azelaic acid, contained in it, is known to reduce the occurrence of blemishes and acne. It also helps in fading of brown spots and marks from previous acne breakouts. It also contains Salicylic acid (BHA) which works as a gentle exfoliator. This has a 15% off on it.

cellpic
Paula's Choice BOOST 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel, Licorice Extract & Salicylic Acid, Oil-Free Skin Brightening Serum, 30 ml
15% off 2,754 3,240
Buy now

O3+ Power Brightening Facial Kit

This pack works on brightening and lightening the skin. Apart from these two roles, it also helps in nourishing the skin. Here's how this whitening cream works - it controls and prevents uneven skin tone and pigmentation, ideal choice against sun radiations and pollutants and rejuvenates skin to give a brightening effect. This facial kit has a discount of 15% on it.

cellpic
O3+ Power Brightening Facial Kit (163g)
15% off 2,465 2,900
Buy now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry

Just as your face needs a night cream to repair the damage done to the skin through the day, our lips too need a cream that works its magic on the lips through the night. This mask for lips does just that - it gently melts away dead skin cells from the lips, making them feel smooth and elastic. Say goodbye to dry and flaky lips now. The good news is that it is available in a range of flavours - berry, grapefruit, apple lime and vanilla scents. This has a 5% off on it.

cellpic
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry, 8g
500
Buy now

O3+ Radiant Brightening & Whitening Day Face Cream

This is a day cream and, hence, has been formulated for sun protection, dark spots reduction and moisturising skin. It comes with an SPF 30 label. Regular use of the cream can result in face looking brighter and facial skin reflecting a more even tone. One of the special ingredients, contained in it, is Argan oil. One is supposed to apply it 30 minutes prior to sun exposure as a sunblock and it need reapplication after 3 to 4 hours. Expect a 15% discount on this one.     

cellpic
O3+ Radiant Brightening & Whitening Day Face Cream SPF 30 for Sun Protection, Dark Spots Reduction & Moisturised Skin, 50g
15% off 892 1,050
Buy now

O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin

Are you a working professional, constantly battling work pressure and stress and all set to get married? Unlike in the olden times, you have absolutely no time to unwind and relax. Well then, this is the kit for you - a bridal facial kit. This has ben formulated to give you radiant and glowing skin in an instant! It is a one time kit and can be used just once. This kit works together to brighten, moisturise, purify and remove tan on the skin. Here are all the functions it performs - whitens, hydrates, lightens, brightens and cleanses the skin. This has an 8% off on it. 

cellpic
O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin - Suitable for All Skin Types (Single Use)
8% off 763 830
Buy now

Price of luxury beauty products at a glance:

ProductPrice
Paula's Choice Boost 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel 3,240
O3+ Power Brightening Facial Kit 2,900
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry 500
O3+ Radiant Brightening & Whitening Day Face Cream 1,050
O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin 830

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

