Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 15% off on luxury beauty items

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
When it comes to luxury items, there is simply no end to how much one wants. The nature of luxury items can greatly vary - handbags, clothes, perfumes, shoes, makeup items, skincare and beauty items, jewellery and God alone knows what else, can be part of the large umbrella of luxury beauty items. For this discussion, we have picked luxury skincare products from standard brands.
When it comes to skin care, we are always in need of creams, lotions, gels, face washes. So, keeping them in stock is always a good idea. Another point to note is one of experimentation. While all of us love using creams that we have used for ages, checking out a new brand's products is always a fun idea. However, one should be sensitive to one's skin's needs and tread with caution.
Now, if we have convinced you all on two fronts - one, to splurge on yourself and to kindle a spirit of experimentation, then we have a list ready for you. Do check them out and pick few as well.
Paula's Choice Boost 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel
This is a skin brightening serum and comes with goodness of Licorice extract and Salicylic acid in it. It is an oil-free formulation which means people with oily skin can easily get benefits using it. Azelaic acid, contained in it, is known to reduce the occurrence of blemishes and acne. It also helps in fading of brown spots and marks from previous acne breakouts. It also contains Salicylic acid (BHA) which works as a gentle exfoliator. This has a 15% off on it.
O3+ Power Brightening Facial Kit
This pack works on brightening and lightening the skin. Apart from these two roles, it also helps in nourishing the skin. Here's how this whitening cream works - it controls and prevents uneven skin tone and pigmentation, ideal choice against sun radiations and pollutants and rejuvenates skin to give a brightening effect. This facial kit has a discount of 15% on it.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry
Just as your face needs a night cream to repair the damage done to the skin through the day, our lips too need a cream that works its magic on the lips through the night. This mask for lips does just that - it gently melts away dead skin cells from the lips, making them feel smooth and elastic. Say goodbye to dry and flaky lips now. The good news is that it is available in a range of flavours - berry, grapefruit, apple lime and vanilla scents. This has a 5% off on it.
O3+ Radiant Brightening & Whitening Day Face Cream
This is a day cream and, hence, has been formulated for sun protection, dark spots reduction and moisturising skin. It comes with an SPF 30 label. Regular use of the cream can result in face looking brighter and facial skin reflecting a more even tone. One of the special ingredients, contained in it, is Argan oil. One is supposed to apply it 30 minutes prior to sun exposure as a sunblock and it need reapplication after 3 to 4 hours. Expect a 15% discount on this one.
O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin
Are you a working professional, constantly battling work pressure and stress and all set to get married? Unlike in the olden times, you have absolutely no time to unwind and relax. Well then, this is the kit for you - a bridal facial kit. This has ben formulated to give you radiant and glowing skin in an instant! It is a one time kit and can be used just once. This kit works together to brighten, moisturise, purify and remove tan on the skin. Here are all the functions it performs - whitens, hydrates, lightens, brightens and cleanses the skin. This has an 8% off on it.
|Product
|Price
|Paula's Choice Boost 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel
|₹3,240
|O3+ Power Brightening Facial Kit
|₹2,900
|Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry
|₹500
|O3+ Radiant Brightening & Whitening Day Face Cream
|₹1,050
|O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin
|₹830
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.