Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get Neutrogena products at up to 25% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 09, 2022 14:00 IST

Make the best of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 by introducing best of Neutrogena products to your dressing table.

Neutrogena products are known for delivering on their promises.

It is important to choose the right set of skincare essentials, as important as being religious about one's skin care AM and PM routine. If your skin is plump and radiant, it will translate to a happy mood. Neutrogena is one such brand that is sought after for delivering quality skincare products. Whether it is a sunscreen or a face moisturiser, you can trust this brand’s products to take care of your skin and pamper it. The good news is they are available at attractive prices, courtesy Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

They improve the quality of skin, boosts glow and radiance and you will see how your skin will look well rested as well. Tempted to try the products? We have it all sorted for you. Below you will find a list of our favourite products. Scroll on to take a closer look at them, read about their benefits and add them to your cart.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen, SPF 50+
This sunscreen’s SPF content is 50 and it is suitable for all skin types. It gives broad spectrum protection against UV rays and is a dermatologically tested formulation. Ultra lightweight, this one has a non-shiny finish and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth. Get this waterproof and sweatproof formulation at 9% off. It is oil-free and skin friendly as well.

Neutrogena Ultra sheer Sunscreen, SPF 50+, Ultra light, for oily and dry skin, 30ml
9% off
182 199
Buy now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer
This face moisturiser is perfect for daily use. It comes in the form of gel and it is suitable for all skin types. It contains the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and keeps skin hydrated and supple at all times. It is lightweight, absorbs easily and is available at a discount of 24%. For plump and firm skin, try this formulation.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer For All Skin Types, 50g
47% off
795 1,499
Buy now

Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+
This sunscreen from Neutrogena is an unscented formulation and contains SPF 50. It shields skin from the harmful sun rays. It is dermatologically tested, free from oil and non-comedogenic. This formulation is also waterproof and sweatproof. It has a matte finish and is available at 25% off. Besides, it has PA+++ rating. A must buy product, men and women will love using it.

Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+ - 80.0 grams Oil
22% off
506 650
Buy now

Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash For Acne Prone Skin With Salicylic Acid
This face wash is for those who have acne-prone skin. It is oil-free and enriched with the goodness of Salicylic acid. It comes in the form of gel and is dermatologically tested. It deep cleanses the skin without making it dry. It effectively removes excess oil, prevents pimples and deep cleanses pores. Grab 15% off. It is a decent buy.

Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash For Acne Prone Skin With Salicylic Acid, 175ml
14% off
580 675
Buy now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizerr
This face moisturiser comes in the form of gel. The goodness of Hyaluronic acid present in it keeps skin nourished and hydrated. It also boosts smoothness and firmness of skin, making it look plump and supple. Besides, it also strengthens the skin barrier. Fetch 18% off on it. You will love your skin after applying this formulation.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer For All Skin Types, 15 g
18% off
370 450
Buy now

Price of Neutrogena products at a glance:

ProductsPrice
Neutrogena Ultra sheer Sunscreen, SPF 50+ 199.00
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer 1,050.00
Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+ 675.00
Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash For Acne Prone Skin With Salicylic Acid, 175ml 675.00
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer 450.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

