Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get Neutrogena products at up to 25% off

It is important to choose the right set of skincare essentials, as important as being religious about one's skin care AM and PM routine. If your skin is plump and radiant, it will translate to a happy mood. Neutrogena is one such brand that is sought after for delivering quality skincare products. Whether it is a sunscreen or a face moisturiser, you can trust this brand’s products to take care of your skin and pamper it. The good news is they are available at attractive prices, courtesy Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

They improve the quality of skin, boosts glow and radiance and you will see how your skin will look well rested as well. Tempted to try the products? We have it all sorted for you. Below you will find a list of our favourite products. Scroll on to take a closer look at them, read about their benefits and add them to your cart.



Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen, SPF 50+

This sunscreen’s SPF content is 50 and it is suitable for all skin types. It gives broad spectrum protection against UV rays and is a dermatologically tested formulation. Ultra lightweight, this one has a non-shiny finish and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth. Get this waterproof and sweatproof formulation at 9% off. It is oil-free and skin friendly as well.