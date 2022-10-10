Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get off up to 20% on skincare, haircare items

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Skincare and haircare products are always in need -face washes, shampoos, lip masks, face masks to name a few. Beauty is never about makeup alone (what you put on the exterior). It is only when you work on beauty from inside the body (take care of ageing signs like dark spots, wrinkles, fine lines) or stress and lifestyle induced issues like dull skin, pimples and acne or hair fall and dull hair, will you look radiant always. That's when just a hint of makeup can work magic on your face. Hence, the importance of working on your face and skin on a daily basis and helping you achieve goals are a variety of skincare and haircare products.
Thing with using them regularly is that they also disappear from our shelves fast and, hence, the need to replenish them on a timely basis. If that be the case, then may we suggest that now is the right time to do so as Amazon is currently having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. As part of it, you can get a whole range of products -from gadgets, washing machines and ACs, laptops and mobile to luxury items like perfumes, clothes to items of daily use like soaps and body washes.
We have curated a list which, we are sure, you will find useful. Take a look.
The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Fl Oz ' Vegan
This is a skin clearing face wash and comes infused with Tea Tree oil. Its cooling lather helps to remove impurities and excess oil. While it is ideal for oily and blemished skin, all those facing the acne problem. It is a purifying face wash that is also vegan. This there is a 20% discount on this product.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry
This is a sleeping mask, which gently melts away dead skin cells from the lips, making them feel smooth and elastic. It also works as a sun-protecting mask, reverting the effects of harsh sunlight. It is available in a variety of scents - berry, grapefruit, apple lime, and vanilla. You can get a discount of 10% off on this one.
The Body Shop Vegan Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser
This is a glow boosting moisturising gel. It also helps hydrates dull, tired and grumpy skin. It comes with extracts from Camu Camu and vitamin C. Camu Camu is a vitamin C rich fruit from the Amazonian rainforest of Peru. It also contain Aloe Vera which is energising and hydrating. Sustained use of this gel enhances natural radiance. You get a 20% off on this product.
De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo
This shampoo is called a hair repair shampoo by its makers for a reason. It is especially meant for chemically treated, porous and over stressed hai. It contains no nasties and is a sulphate-free and pH balanced product. People with all kinds of hair can use this shampoo. It contains the following: Soy protein (improves hair texture strengthens it and repairs damaged hair), oat protein (softens and smoothens the hair giving it lustre) and wheat amino acids (protein retains moisture and imparts shines and gloss). There is a 10% discount on this item.
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
This gel is a skin nourishing and hydrating product. Its most active ingredient is its 92% snail mucin. This can be used by people with all kinds of skin - oily, combination, sensitive, dry and normal. It is helpful of repairing, soothing and moisturising. It is free of all nasties - ethanol and paraben. It comes at a discount of 14%.
