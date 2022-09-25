Story Saved
New Delhi 30oCC
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
New Delhi 30oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get off up to 75% on women's grooming items

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 25, 2022 08:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Now get mega discounts on many grooming items for women like facial hair remover, grooming kits and manicure and pedicure kits.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Hair removal tools and pedicure and manicure products are available at attractive discounts. 

In a post pandemic world, many people have learnt to attend to their grooming needs by themselves. When it comes to women, grooming is an important part of being presentable to the world. Just what do we mean by “grooming”? No, we are not talking about clothes and shoes here. What we have in mind are all the activities for which ​​​​​​we were so heavily depended on our regular beauty parlour or salon visits. All of which came to a grinding halt in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Bereft of the luxury of trooping to our favourite salon, we had to learn to deal with the new reality and depend on ourselves to get part of our beauty regimen done by ourselves. Think of facial threading (eye brows, upper lip, chin), underarm waxing or, for that matter, arms and lengths waxing and manicure and pedicure. Gone was the privilege of someone actually doing it for us. In came the trend of doing all this by oneself. Hence, the importance of all kinds of grooming products. The good news is that much of the products that fall in this category as easily available online.

We have curated a list of such products that we think you will find very useful. It is about time you went though our select list and picked some the stuff. Check it out.

Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000

Facial hair is arguably one of the embarrassing natural phenomenon for women. Women often face ridicule due to it. Hence the importance of owning a face hair remover. Even when threading is not possible, owning one of these is nice and painless way to get a squeaky clean look. It is quick and gentle, say the makers and can give a finishing touch for upper lips, chin and cheeks. This has a 25% discount on it.

cellpic
Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000, Electric Facial Hair Removal for Women, Quick & Gentle, Finishing Touch for Upper Lips, Chin & Cheeks, Ideal for On-The-Go, with Smartlight, White Color
25% off 1,497 1,999
Buy now

Sirona Reusable Face Razor for Women Facial Hair

This set of three razors is ideal for painless facial hair removal. Now, get rid of extra hair on eyebrows, upper lip, forehead, peach fuzz (softer facial hair), chin and sideburns. In fact, this tool can effectively be used as an eyebrow shaper as well. It is so designed that it gives a close shave without causing any pain. The blade has a fine tooth protective guard net, which ensures zero cuts while shaving. There's a discount of 39% on this.

cellpic
Sirona Reusable Face Razor for Women Facial Hair- 3 Razors | Painless Facial Hair Removal | Eyebrow Shaper | For Eyebrows, Upper Lip, Forehead, Peach Fuzz, Chin and Sideburns | Dermaplaning Tool
35% off 179 275
Buy now

Havells FD5000 Lady Facial Hair Remover

Here's another tool which can effectively remove facial hair without causing pain. Thanks to its rotary blade, it gives a clean and smooth touch to upper lips, chin and cheeks. This is a battery operated tool and can be a dry and wet use device. It has a mirror in its cap, which makes it even more convenient to use anytime and anywhere. This has a 38% discount on it.

cellpic
Havells FD5000 Lady Facial Hair Remover with Rotary Blades for Clean and Smooth Touch for Upper Lips; Chin & Cheeks; Battery Operated; Wet & Dry Use; Mirror Included (Pink)
38% off 932 1,495
Buy now

Syska SensoSafe Female Grooming Kit

This device is another great option for hair removal. Apart from facial hair removal as well that in the underarms, this device can be safely used for bikini line hair removal as well. It provides gentle and precise trimming and is, hence, useful while trimming in parts of the body where the skin is soft and sensitive. This is a battery operated device and can be washed as it is IPX4 water resistant. Get a 41% off on this product.

cellpic
Syska SensoSafe Female Grooming Kit for face, underarms and bikini line (AA Battery included)
41% off 997 1,699
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Solimo Manicure and Pedicure Kit

This manicure and pedicure set is available at a huge 75% off. This is a set of eight tools, meant to give one soft and clean hands and feet, all from the comfort of our homes. Made using premium-quality material, this set includes dead skin claw, nail clipper, two nail files, brush, swab, toe separator and foot grinder. Avoid using using it if your skin is prone to irritation and don't keep it in the washroom as the atmosphere is humid inside.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo Manicure and Pedicure Kit with Brush, Nail Clipper, Swab, Two Nail Files, Toe Separator, Dead Skin Claw and Foot Grinder, Purple, Pack of 8
75% off 99 400
Buy now

Price of grooming items for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000 1,999
Sirona Reusable Face Razor for Women Facial Hair 275
Havells FD5000 Lady Facial Hair Remover 1,495
Syska SensoSafe Female Grooming Kit 1,699
Amazon Brand - Solimo Manicure and Pedicure Kit 400

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on mobiles under 15,000: Get up to 40% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 55% on fragrances
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on men's fashion items: Get up to 83% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on TV under 60,000: Get up to 46% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on laptops, Samsung TVs: Get off up to 45%
health and beauty FOR LESS