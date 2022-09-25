Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get off up to 75% on women's grooming items

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
In a post pandemic world, many people have learnt to attend to their grooming needs by themselves. When it comes to women, grooming is an important part of being presentable to the world. Just what do we mean by “grooming”? No, we are not talking about clothes and shoes here. What we have in mind are all the activities for which we were so heavily depended on our regular beauty parlour or salon visits. All of which came to a grinding halt in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Bereft of the luxury of trooping to our favourite salon, we had to learn to deal with the new reality and depend on ourselves to get part of our beauty regimen done by ourselves. Think of facial threading (eye brows, upper lip, chin), underarm waxing or, for that matter, arms and lengths waxing and manicure and pedicure. Gone was the privilege of someone actually doing it for us. In came the trend of doing all this by oneself. Hence, the importance of all kinds of grooming products. The good news is that much of the products that fall in this category as easily available online.
We have curated a list of such products that we think you will find very useful. It is about time you went though our select list and picked some the stuff. Check it out.
Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000
Facial hair is arguably one of the embarrassing natural phenomenon for women. Women often face ridicule due to it. Hence the importance of owning a face hair remover. Even when threading is not possible, owning one of these is nice and painless way to get a squeaky clean look. It is quick and gentle, say the makers and can give a finishing touch for upper lips, chin and cheeks. This has a 25% discount on it.
Sirona Reusable Face Razor for Women Facial Hair
This set of three razors is ideal for painless facial hair removal. Now, get rid of extra hair on eyebrows, upper lip, forehead, peach fuzz (softer facial hair), chin and sideburns. In fact, this tool can effectively be used as an eyebrow shaper as well. It is so designed that it gives a close shave without causing any pain. The blade has a fine tooth protective guard net, which ensures zero cuts while shaving. There's a discount of 39% on this.
Havells FD5000 Lady Facial Hair Remover
Here's another tool which can effectively remove facial hair without causing pain. Thanks to its rotary blade, it gives a clean and smooth touch to upper lips, chin and cheeks. This is a battery operated tool and can be a dry and wet use device. It has a mirror in its cap, which makes it even more convenient to use anytime and anywhere. This has a 38% discount on it.
Syska SensoSafe Female Grooming Kit
This device is another great option for hair removal. Apart from facial hair removal as well that in the underarms, this device can be safely used for bikini line hair removal as well. It provides gentle and precise trimming and is, hence, useful while trimming in parts of the body where the skin is soft and sensitive. This is a battery operated device and can be washed as it is IPX4 water resistant. Get a 41% off on this product.
Amazon Brand - Solimo Manicure and Pedicure Kit
This manicure and pedicure set is available at a huge 75% off. This is a set of eight tools, meant to give one soft and clean hands and feet, all from the comfort of our homes. Made using premium-quality material, this set includes dead skin claw, nail clipper, two nail files, brush, swab, toe separator and foot grinder. Avoid using using it if your skin is prone to irritation and don't keep it in the washroom as the atmosphere is humid inside.
|Product
|Price
|Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000
|₹1,999
|Sirona Reusable Face Razor for Women Facial Hair
|₹275
|Havells FD5000 Lady Facial Hair Remover
|₹1,495
|Syska SensoSafe Female Grooming Kit
|₹1,699
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Manicure and Pedicure Kit
|₹400
