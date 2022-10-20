Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get pleasant-smelling soaps at up to 24% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
For most of us, bathing time is the me-time. So, one should definitely make an endeavour to make it indulgent and enriching. The soap we use on our skin must be made from nourishing ingredients and have a nice fragrance too. Not only should it ensure that every trace of dirt and dust on skin is eliminated, but also leave one feeling fresh and squeaky clean. There are many options available online on Amazon. And the reason why you must stock up soaps right now is because the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is on in full swing. This is your chance to try new soaps and get off on them. They come with nourishing and moisturising properties, and some have antibacterial qualities as well.
We have rounded up some options for you in our list below. They are from the likes of Pears, Fiama, Dettol and more. Take a look at them.
Dettol Skincare Moisturizing Bathing Soap Bar
This pack of five soap bars from Dettol helps in killing illness-causing germs. It has a pleasant fragrance of Cherry Blossom that invigorates one's senses. Made from naturally derived ingredients and glycerin, this formulation can result in supple, cared for and moisturised skin. Grab 7% off on this pack. You will look forward to bathing with these soap bars from Dettol.
Lifebuoy Total10 Germ Protection Bathing Soap
This pack of seven soaps comes with a silver shield formula which is designed to fight all the germs on skin and result in squeaky clean and clear skin. This one is suitable for all skin types and has a pleasant fragrance of neem in it. It can be used on all body parts, including face, hands and body, for a supple skin.
Pears Moisturising Bathing Bar Soap
This pack of three pears soap comes loaded with moisturising properties. It has the goodness of glycerin in them and is gentle in nature. Mild and effective, it does a great job in cleansing away every trace of dirt and dust on skin, leaving your skin moisturised and supple. It is suitable for all skin types and has a discount of 2% on it.
Fiama Gel Bar Celebration Pack With 5 unique Gel Bars
This pack of five unique gel bars from Fiama comes in many different and refreshing fragrance, which include citrus, bearberry, blackberry, fruity and floral. It makes the bathing experience more indulgent and enriching. You will look forward to bathing with these soaps every morning. Grab the bars at a discount of 19%. Besides, the soap will leave your skin moisturised and clean.
Cinthol Lime Bath Soap
This pack of nine Cinthol soaps is suitable for every skin type. It has a cooling quality about it that elevates the bathing experience and leaves one with a fresh feeling all day long. It helps in keeping your skin supple and lends glow to it too. Both men and women can use it. Besides, there's an off of 24% on it.
