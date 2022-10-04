Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 10% discount on Minimalist products

The influx of skincare products in the market is never ending. The availability of so many brands and products can boggle anyone's mind. Amid all this, many of us are now going for brands that use less chemicals in their formulations. One of the brands that is doing a great job in this segment is Minimalist. Its products are free from fragrance, paraben, silicones and other nasties. On top of it, you can now get a discount on many kinds of face serums from this brand, thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

We have rounded up some of the face serums and a sunscreen from Minimalist in our list below. They all come at 10% off and can do wonders for your skin. Scroll down to take a look at them. Chances are you will love them and keep coming back to them.



Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum

This serum is known for treating pigmentation. Alpha Arbutin, present in it, is the advanced skin lightening ingredient that fades away the blemishes on the skin and makes the skin tone even. A lightweight formulation, this one gets quickly absorbed into the skin without leaving any residue. It also contains the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Kojic acid present in it. Get 10% off on it.