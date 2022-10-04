Story Saved
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 10% discount on Minimalist products

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 04, 2022 16:58 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing and as part of it you can get attractive price cuts on Minimalist beauty and skincare products.

product info
Minimalist brand is known for its chemical-free formulations.

The influx of skincare products in the market is never ending. The availability of so many brands and products can boggle anyone's mind. Amid all this, many of us are now going for brands that use less chemicals in their formulations. One of the brands that is doing a great job in this segment is Minimalist. Its products are free from fragrance, paraben, silicones and other nasties. On top of it, you can now get a discount on many kinds of face serums from this brand, thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

We have rounded up some of the face serums and a sunscreen from Minimalist in our list below. They all come at 10% off and can do wonders for your skin. Scroll down to take a look at them. Chances are you will love them and keep coming back to them.

Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum
This serum is known for treating pigmentation. Alpha Arbutin, present in it, is the advanced skin lightening ingredient that fades away the blemishes on the skin and makes the skin tone even. A lightweight formulation, this one gets quickly absorbed into the skin without leaving any residue. It also contains the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Kojic acid present in it. Get 10% off on it.

cellpic
Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum for Pigmentation & Dark Spots Removal | Anti-pigmentation Face Serum For Men & Women with Hyaluronic Acid to Remove Blemishes, Acne Marks & Tanning
10% off 494 549
Buy now

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum
This face serum is known to remove blackheads, clear the skin effectively by scooping out every trace of dirt, debris and sebum present in it. If you have oily or acne prone skin, then this face serum will work wonders for your skin. Not only will it control excess oil on the skin, it will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and squeaky clean. Grab this one at 10% off.

cellpic
Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum For Acne, Blackheads & Open Pores | Reduces Excess Oil & Bumpy Texture | BHA Based Exfoliant for Acne Prone or Oily Skin | 30ml
10% off 494 549
Buy now

Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum
This Niacinamide face serum is made from the goodness of high grade pure vitamin B3 (Niacinamide). It claims to reduce the appearance of acne marks and dark spots in just two weeks. The result would be even complexion. It helps in controlling sebum activity, reducing pore congestion, improving skin texture and skin barrier. There's 10% off on it. Go, grab it now.

cellpic
Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum for Acne Marks, Blemishes & Oil Balancing with Zinc | Skin Clarifying Anti Acne Serum for Oily & Acne Prone Skin | 30ml
10% off 539 599
Buy now

Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum
Who doesn't want glowing skin effortlessly? This vitamin C face serum is designed to do just that. It will boost glow on your skin, saying goodbye to dullness and tanning. It also shields skin from environmental aggressors like pollution and sun damage. It is enriched with Centella water that has a soothing and calming effect on skin. It is suitable for all skin types and has a discount of 10% available on it.

cellpic
Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin (Beginner Friendly Potent Vitamin C Formula) | Highly Stable & Effective Skin Brightening Vit C Serum | Non Irritating
10% off 629 699
Buy now

Minimalist Sunscreen Cream SPF 50
This sunscreen is formulated to provide your skin protection from UVA and UVB rays. Boosted with the goodness of vitamins A, B3, B5, E and F, it not only helps in repairing the skin, but also has a soothing, hydrating and nourishing effect on it. Its SPF content is 50 and it is a photostable and acne safe sunscreen. It does not leave any white cast and is very lightweight too. Grab 10% off on it.

cellpic
Minimalist Sunscreen Cream SPF 50 Lightweight, No White Cast, Broad Spectrum PA ++++, Acne Safe| For Men & Women, 50 gm
10% off 359 399
Buy now

Price of Minimalist products at a glance:

ProductsPrice
Minimalist Sunscreen Cream SPF 50 399.00
Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum 549.00
Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum 699.00
Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum 599.00
Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum 549.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

