Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 15% off on O3+ skincare products

  HT By Shreya Garg
  Published on Oct 06, 2022 19:01 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is currently live and the good news is O3+ beauty products are available at discounted prices.

O3+ skincare products can do wonders for your skin and up your skincare game.

The quality of your skin can tell a lot about your health. We all want supple and glowing skin, but thanks to a number of factors our skincare game often takes a backseat. To ensure your skin is well taken care of and pampered, it is essential to choose the right set of products that can combat skin woes and at the same time keep it in a happy state. O3+ is a skincare brand that has a range of products that are known for their quality and effectiveness. From a D-tan pack, facial kit to day cream, you can find everything in this brand. The products from this brand do what they claim to. And the good news is they are available at discounted prices, courtesy Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

To help you with choices, we have rounded up a bunch of products in the list below. Take a closer look at them by scrolling down.

O3+ D-Tan Pack for Instant Tan Removal
Struggling to remove tan from your skin? Well, you must try this formulation then. It comes loaded with ingredients that have brightening and whitening properties. Not only will it restore your skin complexion, it will also make your skin appear bright and radiant. It is suitable for all skin types and is alcohol free as well. Grab 5% off on this one.

O3+ D-Tan Pack for Instant Tan Removal & Sun Damage Protection Infused with Mint and Eucalyptus Oil Ideal for All Skin Types (300g)
1,550
Buy now

O3+ Bridal Facial Kit
This bridal facial kit is what you need to look radiant and glowing on your important day. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in brightening the skin tone. It gently repairs and moisturises the skin and also helps get rid of stubborn tan. It has been formulated by dermatologists and is for single use only. Absolutely worth it, this one is available at 10% off.

O3+ Bridal Facial Kit for Radiant & Glowing Skin - Suitable for All Skin Types (Single Use)
10% off
747 830
Buy now

O3+ Whitening Facial Kit
This facial kit is best suitable for dry skin. It comes loaded with whitening, brightening, lightening and cleansing properties. This kit is designed to remove tan, treat pigmentation and boost glow and radiance on skin. There's 10% off on this facial kit and the items that come in this kit are in the forms of cream, serum and foam. It is a must buy if you are looking to boost your skin care game.

O3+ Whitening Facial Kit for Tan-Pigmented Skin Radiance & Shine (Regular Pack)
10% off
3,933 4,370
Buy now

O3+ Night Repair Face Cream
This face cream is meant to be applied at night. It comes enriched with the goodness of Argan oil and helps in repairing skin. It also promotes cell regeneration. Best suitable for combination skin, this one keeps aging signs at bay, promotes tightened skin and even skin tone and restores elasticity. It also comes loaded with brightening properties and is available at 15% off.

O3+ Night Repair Face Cream Brightening & Whitening Anti-Ageing for Restoring Elasticity, Firmness, Moisture & Reducing Uneven Skin Tone, 50g
15% off
811 955
Buy now

O3+ Radiant Brightening & Whitening Day Face Cream
This day cream from O3+ helps in brightening and whitening the skin tone. It helps protect skin from sun and also reduces the appearance of dark spots, Present in it is Argan oil which helps moisturise the skin. It is best suitable for combination skin and is available at 10% off. It is formulated by dermatologists and is a good buy.

O3+ Radiant Brightening & Whitening Day Face Cream SPF 30 for Sun Protection, Dark Spots Reduction & Moisturised Skin, 50g
10% off
945 1,050
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

