Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 20% off on haircare products

Air pollution, our sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits have taken a toll on the health of our hair. Most of us are struggling with some or the other hair problem. Be it weak and damaged hair, hair loss problem, dandruff or lackluster hair. However, a healthy haircare routine and the right set of hair care essentials can make all the difference. A good hair mask, a nutrient-rich shampoo or hair conditioning formula in rotation can boost one's hair care game. Schwarzkopf Professional is one such brand that has quality hair care products. The good part is as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, one can grab a good discount on all the hair products.
To help you capitalise on the sale season, we have prepared a list of products below. Scroll on to take a closer look at each one of them and read about their benefits.
Schwarzkopf Professional Bc Keratin Smooth Perfect Treatment
This formulation is for those whose hair requires deep conditioning treatment. Made from skincare inspired products, this product will nourish hair deeply, add shine to strands, protect them from humidity and keep them hydrated. Detangling of hair will be a thing of the past, as this product will make hair much more manageable. It is available at 20% off. A must buy product for sure.
Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Flexwax Hairwax for Men
This hair wax is formulated for men. It is a non-greasy formulation that brings about natural shine to hair without weighing it down. It has a creamy texture and can help men achieve a well groomed look from the comfort of their homes. There's 20% off on it. It is a must buy. Men will feel confident in their skin and more assured after applying this formulation.
Schwarzkopf Professional Smooth Shampoo
This Keratin hair shampoo shields hair cells and provides nourishment to the outer layer of hair to make them supple. It contains the goodness of lightweight oils that add natural shine to hair without making it look greasy. For soft, damage-free and smooth hair, this formulation makes for a great pick. Grab 20% off on it. It will boost your haircare game.
Schwarzkopf Professional Peptide Repair Rescue Micellar Shampoo
This shampoo provides additional moisture to hair and helps restore the inner structure of hair. The formulation has a fresh scent and is most suitable for damaged hair. It boosts hair elasticity and smoothens the surface of hair to make it more manageable. Grab 20% off on it. Besides, it also adds sheen to hair and gently cleanses the scalp free from dirt and dust.
Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Hydrating Masque
This formulation contains hydro Keratin complex that softens and strengthens the hair. The hydrating cream masque also moisturises the strands deeply. Best for those with dry hair, this one comes loaded with hydro-boosting properties. It also helps in promoting hair volume. There's a 15% discount available on this 100% authentic formulation. It also makes hair more manageable.
|Products
|Price
|Schwarzkopf Professional Bc Keratin Smooth Perfect Treatment
|₹1,050.00
|Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Flexwax Hairwax for Men
|₹950.00
|Schwarzkopf Professional Smooth Shampoo
|₹1,000.00
|Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Peptide Repair Rescue Micellar Shampoo
|₹1,000.00
|Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Hydrating Masque
|₹660.00
