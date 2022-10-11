Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 30% off on beauty products

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 18:56 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and this is your chance to grab beauty products like creams, lip masks, face wash, among other things at heavily discounted rates.

Beauty products are up for grabs on Amazon at discounted prices. 

Skincare is important and rewarding. And often we don’t understand that skincare is not just about our facial skin, but also, let’s say lips. To adopt a wholesome skincare routine, it is vital to get the right set of essentials to introduce to your AM and PM routine. Beauty products that help your skin to breathe, allow it look well rested and moisturise from deep within always make for best picks. Since Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here, we all must add beauty products to our cart right away to avail attractive discounts.

To help you with selection, we have rounded up some of the beauty products in our list below which we believe will be useful for your skincare routine. There is a sunscreen, a day cream to brighten your skin tone, a sleeping mask for your lips and lip care formulation. So, scroll on to take a closer look at each one of them.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry, 8g

This sleeping mask for lips helps in gently removing dead skin cells. It makes lips appear soft, smooth and supple. It is available in many scents and is a formulation that can boost the health of lips. There is 10% off on it. It also gives sun protection to lips. It is a good formulation to invest in. You must buy it.

Brillare 100% Natural Real Vitamin C Powder Face Wash

This vitamin C powder face wash is best suitable for dry skin. It is made from the goodness of natural ingredients and helps in improving the skin tone. It removes every trace of dirt, dust and pollution on skin effectively and lends a glow to it. There is no sulphate, paraben, petroleum wax, mineral oil and artificial colour present in it. Grab 30% off on it.

The Body Shop Vitamin E Lip Care

This lip care formulation from The Body Shop is enriched with the goodness of vitamin E. It has hydrating and soothing properties and comes in vanilla flavour. It also gives sun protection to one's lips. Free from silicones, sulphate and artificial fragrance, this one makes for a good pick. You can grab 20% off on it. Say goodbye to chapped and dry lips with the help of this one.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen

This ultra sheer sunscreen from Neutrogena is a dermatologically tested formulation. Its SPF content is 50 and it comes with PA+++ rating. Thanks to its broad spectrum protection, it shields skin from the harmful UV rays. An ultra light, oil free and non-comedogenic formulation, this one is also sweatproof and waterproof. One can grab 30% off on it. It will boost your skincare game.

Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Cream

This cream is suitable for all skin types and has hydro-boosting properties. It comes with the goodness of SPF 20 and PA++ rating. An ultra moisturising formula, it makes skin look plump and supple. You will love how soft your skin will feel after every application. It has 17% off and it is dermatologically tested. It helps in brightening the skin tone.

Price of beauty products at a glance:

ProductsPrice
Brillare 100% Natural Real Vitamin C Powder Face Wash 225.00
The Body Shop Vitamin E Lip Care 395.00
Neutrogena Ultra sheer Sunscreen 260.00
Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Cream 299.00
 Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry, 8g  500.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

