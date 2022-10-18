Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 37% off on skincare products

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 18, 2022 18:28 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and this is the time when skincare products can be bought at slashed down prices.

Skincare products can make all the difference in one's skincare regime.

The care you take of your skin will never go in vain. A right mix of skincare essentials, religiously following both AM and PM routine, making sure both facial and body skin is nourished are some of the few pointers that we need to keep in mind to get beautiful skin. There are many products, lotions, creams, serums that can lend glow to the skin and make it appear supple and nourished. Now is the time to get your hands on them, as Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is on in full swing. You can avail attractive discounts on skincare products.

To help you with selection, we have rounded up some of the products in our list below. They include creams, serums and face washes, and are from the likes of Lotus Herbals and Lakme. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at each one of them. Get that festive glow on!

NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer
This cream can be applied on the whole body. It is a lightweight and non-greasy formulation that gets easily absorbed into the skin. One’s skin feels fresh, soft and smooth after application of this cream. It has been dermatologically tested and made from the goodness of vitamin E and Jojoba oil. Grab 37% off on it.

NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer for Face, Hand & Body, Instant Hydration, Non-Greasy Cream with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil, 300 ml
40% off
279 465
Buy now

Garnier Skin Naturals, Face Serum
This face serum from Garnier is formulated to boost glow on skin. It helps in reducing the appearance of dark spots over time and is enriched with the goodness of Lemon extracts and vitamin C. This serum helps in brightening the skin and has 20% off on it. Besides, it is also suitable for all skin types. It is a good buy.

Garnier Skin Naturals, Face Serum, Increases Skin's Glow Instantly and Reduces Spots Overtime, Bright Complete Vitamin C Booster, 30 ml
25% off
410 549
Buy now

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel
Want bright and luminous skin? Try this gel from Lotus Herbals. It has a non sticky texture and is very lightweight. It gives protection against ultra violet rays SPF 25 cream and is suitable for all types of skin. It is enriched with Mulberry saxifrage and grape extracts and apart from brightening the skin tone, it also adds a natural glow to it. You get a 40% off on this product.

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel, Face Cream with SPF-25, for all skin types, 40g
30% off
203 290
Buy now

Brillare 100% Natural Real Vitamin C Powder Face Wash
This vitamin C powder face wash is best suitable for dry skin. Made from the goodness of natural ingredients, it helps in improving the skin tone. It removes every trace of dirt, dust and pollution on skin effectively and lends a glow to skin. There is no sulphate, paraben, petroleum wax, mineral oil and artificial colour present in it. Grab 30% off on it.

Brillare 100% Natural Real Vitamin C Powder Face Wash for Skin Brightening, Helps Reduce Pigmentation & Dark Spots, Contains Orange Peel & Stable Vitamin C, 15g
15% off
191 225
Buy now

Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Cream
This cream is suitable for all skin types. It comes loaded with hydro-boosting properties. The goodness of SPF 20 and PA++ rating protect the skin from nasty UV rays. An ultra moisturising formula, it makes skin look plump and supple. You will love how soft your skin will feel after every application. It has 25% off and it is dermatologically tested. It helps in brightening the skin tone as well.

Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Cream 50 G, Spf 30, Daily Illuminating Face Moisturizer For Glowing Skin - With Glycerin & Niacinamide
25% off
224 299
Buy now

Price of skincare products at a glance:

 ProductPrice
 NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer  399.00
 Garnier Skin Naturals, Face Serum,  549.00
 Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Whitening And Brightening Gel  290.00
 Brillare 100% Natural Real Vitamin C Powder Face Wash  225.00
 Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Cream  299.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

