Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 37% off on skincare products

The care you take of your skin will never go in vain. A right mix of skincare essentials, religiously following both AM and PM routine, making sure both facial and body skin is nourished are some of the few pointers that we need to keep in mind to get beautiful skin. There are many products, lotions, creams, serums that can lend glow to the skin and make it appear supple and nourished. Now is the time to get your hands on them, as Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is on in full swing. You can avail attractive discounts on skincare products.

To help you with selection, we have rounded up some of the products in our list below. They include creams, serums and face washes, and are from the likes of Lotus Herbals and Lakme. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at each one of them. Get that festive glow on!

NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer

This cream can be applied on the whole body. It is a lightweight and non-greasy formulation that gets easily absorbed into the skin. One’s skin feels fresh, soft and smooth after application of this cream. It has been dermatologically tested and made from the goodness of vitamin E and Jojoba oil. Grab 37% off on it.