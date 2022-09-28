Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 43% off on anti-ageing beauty items

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 28, 2022 13:32 IST

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering discounts on anti-ageing beauty products like face serums and creams. Read on to know more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Stock up on skincare and beauty essentials available at attractive prices.

Ageing is inevitable. But to age beautifully is in our hands. When one is young, one tends to think that they are immune to skin damage. But that's not the case. Given the spike in environmental aggressors, like pollutants in the air, one’s skin starts to take a toll in one’s 20s. The effects of the toll start showing in the 30s and 40s. So, therefore it is important to take care of your skin from early on. There are a number of skincare formulations available online that can make the job of pampering your skin with love and care easy. The good news is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and as part of it, many anti-ageing products, including creams and serums, are available at attractive discounts.

We have rounded up some of the formulations from the likes of Olay, The Face Shop, O3+ in our list below. Scroll on to take a closer look at the products and read about their interesting set of benefits.

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Cream
This face cream from Olay is enriched with the goodness of Glycolic acid and Almond oil. It penetrates deep into the skin and improves skin’s resilience. For a hydrated, plump and bouncy skin all day long, this face cream makes for a good option. Suitable for all skin types, it contains collagen peptides and niacinamide. A lightweight formulation, it comes at a discount of 30%.

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Cream, 50 g, (82329850)
30% off
1,399 1,999
Buy now

The Face Shop Pomegranate and Collagen Volume Lifting Cream
This cream from Face Shop has pomegranate and collagen in it that help in deeply nourishing the skin. Free from parabens, mineral oil, talc and paraffin this one brightens the skin, reduces the appearance of ageing signs and also acts as a moisturiser. Get 30% off on this one. It is suitable for all skin types and is very effective in volumising the face.

The Face Shop Pomegranate and Collagen Volume Lifting Cream with Pomegranate Extracts to nourish & brighten skin |Face cream for Anti-Ageing, Bright & firm Skin |Korean skin care product Suitable for all skin types, 100ml
30% off
1,499 2,150
Buy now

The Beauty Sailor Rejuvenating, Anti Aging & Face Brightening Cream
This anti-aging, face brightening cream from The Beauty Sailor has a pleasant smell of Shea Butter. It helps in reducing the appearance of acne and scars, leaving skin smooth and clean. Struggling with ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines? Then try this formulation. It will lighten the skin tone and also enhance the skin complexion, promoting healthy collagen formation and giving skin a soft glow. Get 25% off on it.

The Beauty Sailor Rejuvenating, Anti Aging & Face Brightening Cream with Vitamin E & Shea Butter | Toning, Firming, Moisturizing Day & Night Cream For Men & Women | All Skin Types & Paraben Free - 50g
20% off
999 1,249
Buy now

O3+ Night Repair Face Cream
This night face cream is formulated with the goodness of Argan oil. It helps in repairing the skin at night and promoting cell regeneration. For a radiant and bright skin tone, apply a small amount of cream and massage it in circular motion in both day and night. Get 15% off on it. It has been formulated and researched by dermatologists.

O3+ Night Repair Face Cream Brightening & Whitening Anti-Ageing for Restoring Elasticity, Firmness, Moisture & Reducing Uneven Skin Tone, 50g
15% off
811 955
Buy now

Kaya Antox Vit-C Formula
This vitamin C serum from Kaya is suitable for oily skin type. Rich in antioxidants, this one fights pigmentation and early signs of ageing head on. It is non-oily in nature and gets easily absorbed into the skin. For a soft, smooth and bright skin tone, this formulation will work wonders. Get 43% off on it. It is a must try.

Kaya Antox Vit-C Formula | Vitamin C Face Serum With Anti-Oxidants | Anti Ageing Serum | For Brighter Skin | All Skin Types | 30ml
43% off
1,055 1,850
Buy now

Price of beauty products at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Cream  1,999.00
 The Face Shop Pomegranate and Collagen Volume Lifting Cream  2,150.00
 The Beauty Sailor Rejuvenating, Anti Aging & Face Brightening Cream  1,249.00
 O3+ Night Repair Face Cream  955.00
 Kaya Antox Vit-C Formula  1,850.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 5 Google HD mobile phones: The best deals worth your money
Xiaomi mobile phones under 10,000: Buying guide
Best curved TVs in India: Buying guide
10 best Samsung phones in India: Buying guide
Multivitamins for men are great source to fulfil nutritional needs
health and beauty FOR LESS