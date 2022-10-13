Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 45% off on hair oils, shampoos

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
No matter which culture one comes from, hair is easily one of the most important markers of beauty. But the lifestyle we lead - hectic life with work-life imbalance, dependence on packaged food and air pollution - can have adverse effect on hair. The way to deal with such issues is to invest in hair products that can help reverse the ill effects of modern lifestyle. The trick really lies in providing our hair roots and follicles sufficient nourishment while keeping the scalp clean and hydrated.
The most assured way of achieving these twin goals would be to invest in good hail oils as well as shampoos. What's more is that many of these products are easily available at the click of a button and, now, as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, are very cheap too.
We have put together a list of such products which we think you will find very interesting. There are attractive discount on them too. Check them out here.
L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
If you have been struggling with damaged and weak hair, then this is the shampoo to opt for. This shampoo comes enriched with pro-keratin and ceramide and is unscented and paraben free. It is ideally meant to give the following benefits - softening, conditioning, protection against hair splits, smoothening, giving volume and shine. Sustained use of this shampoo can work against the five visible signs of damaged hair: hair fall, dryness, roughness, dullness, and split ends . You get to save 40% in discount.
Dabur Amla Hair Oil
Who doesn't want strong, long and thick hair? Well, one traditional and assured way to do so is by oiling your hair routinely. This product from Dabur comes enriched with Amla, which is a rich source of vitamin C. This vitamin helps promote hair health, reduc hair loss and improves hair growth. It helps in dandruff reduction and in maintaining the natural colour of hair. You can get 29% discount on this product.
Navratna Ayurvedic Cool Hair Oil
This oil comes enriched with a bunch of Ayurvedic herbs that help in rejuvenating and relaxing the mind. It contains herbs and ingredients like Sesame oil, Japa, Bringhraj, Bharmi, Amla, Thyme and Rosemary oil. This is one hair oil that not only has benefits for hair, it works against common ailments as well like headache, fatigue, tension and sleeplessness. It is an ideal option for hair massages. You can get a 15% off on this oil.
Clinic Plus Strong & Long Shampoo
A shampoo's primary function is to clean the scalp but these days shampoos are formulated to nourish the hair and scalp as well. This shampoo does just that - it is designed to nourish, provide protein and help in hair growth. Its milk protein plus multivitamin formulae help nourish our hair from roots and make them strong. There is a 40% discount on this shampoo.
Dove Intense Repair Shampoo
This is an ideal choice of people struggling with dry and damaged hair, caused due to heat hair styling or hair colouring. It is a strengthening shampoo and sustained use of it can give smooth and strong hair. It is also enriched with fibre actives and it is designed to nourish hair. One can see visible results from first wash. You get a cool discount of 45% on purchase of this shampoo.
|Product
|Price
|L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
|₹949
|Dabur Amla Hair Oil
|₹275
|Navratna Ayurvedic Cool Hair Oil
|₹330
|Clinic Plus Strong & Long Shampoo
|₹735
|Dove Intense Repair Shampoo
|₹999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.