Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 48% on hair conditioners

Yes, we have busy schedules. A lineup of meetings, presentations and submissions can make us really rush things in our everyday morning routine. As much as we want to take care of our hair, skin and overall well-being, we feel tied up with our professional commitments and personal duties towards family members and others. But what about the duty we owe to your hair? Poor lifestyle and dietary choices have taken a toll on the health of our hair. If you're someone who is struggling with dull, dry and brittle hair, then it's time you give your hair strands the nourishment that they deserve. Hair conditioners are a great way to keep your hair moisturised, nourished and supple. Enriched with the goodness of natural oils and moisturising ingredients, they can be the game changer in your hair care routine. Besides, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and this is the opportune moment to get hair conditioners at a good discount.
Scroll on to take a look at hair conditioners that we have picked for you.
Mamaearth Onion Conditioner for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control
This hair conditioner from Mamaearth helps in arresting the problem of hair fall and promoting hair growth. The onion present in it stimulates the scalp, promotes blood circulation, whereas the coconut and almond oils present in it help in strengthening the hair strands from root to tops. For soft, supple and nourished hair, try this formulation available at 25% off.
Herbal Essences Argan Oil of Morocco CONDITIONER
This hair conditioner from Herbal Essence is a natural and cruelty free formulation. Suitable for damaged hair, this one helps in smoothening and softening the strands. It helps in maintaining the pH balance of scalp and is free from paraben, sulphates and colorants. Grab 46% off on this formulation that comes infused with the scent of Argan oil. It is a must buy.
WOW Skin Science Hair Conditioner, 300ml
This hair conditioner from WOW skin science is made from the goodness of natural and organic virgin Coconut oil, Avocado oil and Wheat protein. Free from chemicals, paraben, SLS and cruelty, this one is available at 48% off. It helps in keeping split ends, flyaways and frizz in hair at bay. It is suitable for all hair types. It is a must buy.
TRESemme Pro Pure Moisture Boost Conditioner
This hair conditioner comes in the form of a cream and helps in moisturising the hair strands and helping them detangle easily without breakage. It gives a boost to dry and dull hair, making it look supple and soft. Free from nasties like sulphate, parabens, mineral oils and others, this one gives your hair gentle protection and is available at 20% off.
Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Peptide Repair Rescue Creme Conditioner
This hair conditioner helps in improving the elasticity, strength and shine of hair strands. The result is smooth and soft hair. This formulation repairs and seals the hair surface and makes it easy to manage and detangle hair. You will love your hair after every wash. Here's to more good hair days with this formulation. Pamper your hair with love and care with this hair conditioner.
|Product
|Price
|Mamaearth Onion Conditioner for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control
|₹349.00
|Herbal Essences Argan Oil of Morocco CONDITIONER
|₹600.00
|TRESemme Pro Pure Moisture Boost Conditioner
|₹500.00
|Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Peptide Repair Rescue Creme Conditioner
|₹1,750.00
|WOW Skin Science Hair Conditioner, 300ml
|₹495.00
