Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 62% off on Ayurvedic skincare items

Ayurvedic skin care products are sought after for a reason. Packed with the goodness of natural herbs, oils and ingredients that tend to provide users with fast results and deliver on all promises. This is the reason why they deserve a spot on your beauty shelf. If a product talks about brightening your skin tone, then you must believe that it will do. Ayurvedic skin care formulations are also devoid of nasties that can prove to be harmful for one’s skin. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and there are amazing discounts available on many Ayurvedic formulations.
We have rounded up some of the products in our list below which we believe can prove to be a game changer in your skincare routine. They are from the likes of Blue Nectar and Khadi Essentials. Make the best of the sale season and get your festive glow with the help of these products. Scroll on to take a look at them.
Ayuga 5% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Mask
This face mask is crafted with an ancient Ayurvedic recipe. It contains Kumkumadi oil, Saffron and Lotus extracts, among other natural herbs, that help in reducing the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation. It corrects uneven skin tone, lends glow to skin and rejuvenates the skin from within. It has been clinically proven that this formulation brightens the skin tone. There’s 27% off on it.
TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Sunscreen SPF 50
This sunscreen comes packed with the goodness of SPF 50. It protects skin from UV rays and prevents formation of anti-ageing signs on skin. A lightweight and non-greasy formulation, this comes loaded with Aloe vera and Cucumber that keep your skin hydrated as well. Grab it at 46% off. It is also water resistant and suitable for all skin types.
Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Tailam Face Serum
This face oil is infused with the goodness of skin revitalizing herbs like Saffron, Manjistha, Forest Honey and Sandalwood that will make your skin appear bright and youthful. It keeps anti ageing signs at bay and boosts the elasticity of skin and collagen production. Get this at 50% off. It is suitable for all skin types and has a pleasant and calming fragrance as well.
AURAVEDIC Kumkumadi Cream Face Cream
This face cream is suitable for all skin types and helps in tightening of pores, brightening the skin tone and making it even. It helps skin cells recover from the harmful effects of pollution. For soft, hydrated and smooth skin, you must definitely try this formulation. It also lightens the blemishes and dark spots on skin. Grab it at 16% off.
Khadi Essentials Luxurious Ayurvedic Pure Rose Face Mist
This Ayurvedic face mist is enriched with the goodness of Rose oil and purified water. It can result in a youthful glow on your skin and help it feel nourished and refreshed. A dermatologically tested formulation, this one is suitable for all skin types. It is free from chemicals, preservatives, parabens or SLS, it is 100% cruelty free as well. Get 62% off on it.
