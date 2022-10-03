Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 62% off on Ayurvedic skincare items

Ayurvedic skin care products are sought after for a reason. Packed with the goodness of natural herbs, oils and ingredients that tend to provide users with fast results and deliver on all promises. This is the reason why they deserve a spot on your beauty shelf. If a product talks about brightening your skin tone, then you must believe that it will do. Ayurvedic skin care formulations are also devoid of nasties that can prove to be harmful for one’s skin. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and there are amazing discounts available on many Ayurvedic formulations.

We have rounded up some of the products in our list below which we believe can prove to be a game changer in your skincare routine. They are from the likes of Blue Nectar and Khadi Essentials. Make the best of the sale season and get your festive glow with the help of these products. Scroll on to take a look at them.



Ayuga 5% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Mask

This face mask is crafted with an ancient Ayurvedic recipe. It contains Kumkumadi oil, Saffron and Lotus extracts, among other natural herbs, that help in reducing the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation. It corrects uneven skin tone, lends glow to skin and rejuvenates the skin from within. It has been clinically proven that this formulation brightens the skin tone. There’s 27% off on it.