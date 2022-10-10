Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 9% off on Wella products

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 10, 2022 18:17 IST

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing and this is your chance to get Wella Professionals products at discounted prices.

Wella Professional products can boost your haircare game.

We all have legit hair woes. Whether it is hair fall, dandruff, damaged hair or lackluster strands - all these hair issues can take a toll on our confidence and marr our sense of self esteem. To combat the problems head on, one needs to arm oneself with the right set of hair care formulations that can boost one's hair care game significantly. Wella Professionals is one such brand that is known for producing quality formulations for hair. Whether it is a shampoo, conditioner or an oil - all of them are enriched with the right ingredients that help in nourishing your hair strands and saying goodbye to persistent hair problems over a period of time. Plus, since Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live, we all must capitalize on it and buy the products from Wella Professionals at discounted prices.

We have rounded up some products in the list below that we believe you’ll love. Check them out.

Wella Professional Enrich Luminous Smoothening Treatment, 100ml

This luminous smoothening oil is suitable for all hair types. It is a perfect formulation to style and condition your hair. Enriched with the goodness of Macadamia seed oil, Avocado oil and vitamin E, this one is loaded with the goodness of natural antioxidants. It is an unscented formulation and available at 9% off. A must buy, good hair days can now be an everyday reality.

Wella Professional Enrich Luminous Smoothening Treatment, 100ml
4% off
1,100 1,150
Buy now

Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Conditioner

This hair conditioner is infused with the goodness of Goji Berry. It comes loaded with smoothening, nourishing and moisturising properties. If you have dry and damaged hair strands, then this formulation can do a lot of good to your hair by infusing them with strength and suppleness. Grab 5% off on it.

Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Conditioner (For Dry And Damaged Hair), 200 Ml
735
Buy now

Wella Professionals Fusion Intense Repair Shampoo 250 Ml

This intense repair shampoo from Wella Professionals not only cleanse hair effectively, but also boosts hair resilience by minimizing breakage. Suitable for all hair types, it is formulated with the goodness of Amino acids. Grab this one at 5% off. It comes in a good packaging and will prove to be an excellent addition to your hair care regime. It is a must buy.

Wella Professionals Invigo Balance Clean Scalp Anti Dandruff Shampoo

This pH optimized shampoo has a citrusy, floral and woody fragrance. It comes in the form of cream and is suitable for normal hair type. It helps make hair stand soft and leaves one’s hair smelling fresh and pleasant. It will also boost hair styling experience. Get 9% off on this one. A decent purchase, you will be happy and satisfied after using it.

Wella Professionals Invigo Color Brilliance Shampoo For Fine/Normal Hair (Also Suitable For Colored Hair), 250 Ml
4% off
650 680
Buy now

Wella Professionals Invigo Color Brilliance Shampoo

This anti-dandruff shampoo from Wella Professionals comes in the form of cream and is suitable for normal hair type. It has a soothing and hydrating effect on hair strands. For a squeaky clean scalp, this one makes for a good pick. Grab 5% off on it. It also has a soothing effect on the scalp. After every hair wash, you will feel fresh and fragrant.

Wella Professionals Invigo Balance Clean Scalp Anti Dandruff Shampoo, 250 Ml
650
Buy now

Price of Wella Professionals products at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Wella Professional Enrich Luminous Smoothening Treatment, 100ml 1,150.00
 Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Conditioner 735.00 
 Wella Professionals Fusion Intense Repair Shampoo 250 Ml  1,100.00
 Wella Professionals Invigo Balance Clean Scalp Anti Dandruff Shampoo, 250 Ml  680.00
 Wella Professionals Invigo Color Brilliance Shampoo  650.00

