Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Just Herbs products available at 40% off

Festive season is almost here and we all want to look our dazzling best. While selecting your OOTD for many festive occasions and invitations is a worthwhile task, what is even more important is to take care of your skin to look radiant and your best. It's indeed time you got hands on skincare and body are essentials to get a festive glow. Just herbs is one of the brands that has its products on sale on Amazon, courtesy Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. You can get as much as 40% off on its products. Exciting, right? The formulations come enriched with natural ingredients and free from nasties like paraben and SLS.
To help you make the best of sale season we have curated our list of products from the brand which we believe will do a lot of good to your skin and overall appearance. Scroll down to take a look at them.
Just Herbs Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick Set
This lipstick is suitable for all skin types and comes in the form of a stick. The finish type of all shades is matte. Free from paraben and other nasties, this one is made from Vata pacifying herbs like Indian Brahmi, Guduchi, Yashtimadhu, Bala and Manjishtha in a base of Ghee and Sesame oil. It helps in hydrating and nourishing lips. Get 40% off on it.
Kumuda - Indian White Water Lily Silicone-Free Conditioner
This hair conditioner is suitable for dry and damaged hair. It is an organic formulation that is known to arrest the problem of hair fall. It has a pleasant fragrance of that of Lily and is available at 40% off. An Ayurvedic formulation with many benefits for your hair, this is a must try. It also stimulates hair growth and prevents hair thinning.
Just Herbs Ayurvedic Cascade Day Care Face and Body Moisturizing Lotion
This shampoo is enriched with the goodness of Amla and Neem. It helps in controlling hair fall, strengthening hair roots and nourishing and cleansing the scalp. Get 40% off on this one. It makes hair healthy and is suitable for all hair types. It is a must buy. You will be able to see the difference in the quality of your hair in no time.
Just Herbs 8 in 1 Root Nourishing Amla Neem Hair Fall Control Shampoo
This face and body lotion from Just Herbs can be used by both men and women. It is paraben free and deeply moisturises the skin. It contains Aloe Vera, Jojoba and Wheat Germ. It helps even tone the skin and also heals dry and inflamed skin. Get 40% off on this one. It also prevents flaking and fullness and makes skin appear plump and radiant.
Just Herbs Ayurvedic Silky Strength Anti Dandruff & Hairfall Shampoo
This shampoo from Just Herbs is an anti-dandruff and anti-hair fall formulation. It helps clean and nourish the hair. Free from paraben and SLS, this one helps treat the problem of dandruff. It has a pleasant scent of Vetiver and Hibiscus. Get this one at 40% off. For strong and silky hair, this formulation works best. It is a must buy.
|Products
|Price
|Just Herbs Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick Set
|₹575.00
|Kumuda - Indian White Water Lily Silicone-Free Conditioner
|₹695.00
|Just Herbs 8 in 1 Root Nourishing Amla Neem Hair Fall Control Shampoo
|₹625.00
|Just Herbs Ayurvedic Cascade Day Care Face and Body Moisturizing Lotion
|₹645.00
|Just Herbs Ayurvedic Silky Strength Anti Dandruff & Hairfall Shampoo
|₹625.00
