Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on Mamaearth products: Get up to 56% off

In recent years, we have seen the immense growth of a beauty and skincare products' brand called Mamaearth. They are all over the place and for a good reason. In particular their skincare products seems to have hit off with users. From face washes, sun protection creams and lotions, shampoos, skin brighTening creams, gels and lotion to body lotions, their products tend to fly off the shelves in no time. Good reason to pick some of them, more so now, as Amazon's mega sale is currently on.
The good news is that you don't have to do any hard work as we have done some searching for you. We have bunched together some of their best products in this article. Not only are they available at very attractive prices, they also come with users' stamp of approval. Do take a look.
Mamaearth Ubtan Ultra Light Gel Oil-Free Moisturizer
As the name suggests this is a moisturiser but comes in a very light consistency. It is a non-sticky, oil-free formulation that absorbs quickly and is perfect for warmer months as it leaves the skin hydrated and happy. What's more is that despite being a lightweight formulation, it gives one 24 hour hydration. So you can now say goodbye to dry and dull skin. It also ensures that the skin is protected from the sun. This comes with a 25% discount tag.
Mamaearth Ubtan Night Cream
This night cream is specially formulated to give brightness to our face. It uses the traditional wisdom and brings to us the goodness of Turmeric and Saffron to both nourish the skin and leave it looking naturally radiant. Use it overnight and see also how it prevents aging. This cream is effective against dull and damaged skin as well as it hydrates the skin. As it is loaded with antioxidants (other than the two mentioned above it also has Rasbahri) it gives a rich glow to the skin. It has a 25% off on it.
Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash
This face wash does much more than cleansing the skin. It also promotes an even skin tone, thanks to the presence of antioxidants like vitamin C and Turmeric. These ingredients also help reverse sun damage. This face wash also helps in fighting free radicals and thus contains skin damage. Made of natural ingredients, it is free of a number of nasties like sulfates, parabens, SLS and mineral oils. This has a 38% discount on it.
Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Spa Range
Here is a pack of three - shampoo, conditioner and hair oil. They all have that one magic ingredient - onion extracts. The benefits of using these products are as following - reducing hair loss, repairing, nourishing, softening, smoothening, moisturising and giving high gloss. It comes enriched with the natural goodness Redensyl, Almond oil, Keratin other than Onion, all of which help boost blood supply to hair follicles. This has a 35% discount on it.
Mamaearth Vitamin C Body Lotion
This is a pack of two body lotions which has a very attractive discount of 56% on it. Suitable for all skin types, the special ingredients in it are Shea Butter and Olive oil. Meant to be applied all over the body, it helps provide deep hydration to the body. One of its ingredients, vitamin C, promotes even complexion and has anti-aging benefits. Another ingredient - Honey - soothes, hydrates and reduces dullness. What's more is that it is a non greasy formula.
