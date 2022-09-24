Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on Mamaearth products: Get up to 56% off

In recent years, we have seen the immense growth of a beauty and skincare products' brand called Mamaearth. They are all over the place and for a good reason. In particular their skincare products seems to have hit off with users. From face washes, sun protection creams and lotions, shampoos, skin brighTening creams, gels and lotion to body lotions, their products tend to fly off the shelves in no time. Good reason to pick some of them, more so now, as Amazon's mega sale is currently on.

The good news is that you don't have to do any hard work as we have done some searching for you. We have bunched together some of their best products in this article. Not only are they available at very attractive prices, they also come with users' stamp of approval. Do take a look.

Mamaearth Ubtan Ultra Light Gel Oil-Free Moisturizer

As the name suggests this is a moisturiser but comes in a very light consistency. It is a non-sticky, oil-free formulation that absorbs quickly and is perfect for warmer months as it leaves the skin hydrated and happy. What's more is that despite being a lightweight formulation, it gives one 24 hour hydration. So you can now say goodbye to dry and dull skin. It also ensures that the skin is protected from the sun. This comes with a 25% discount tag.