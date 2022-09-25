Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on men's grooming items: Get up to 67% off

Summary:
Much of the beauty and grooming market has been dominated by women's products for much too long. However, the truth is both women and men need such products. In recent years, we have seen a vast number of products, meant for grooming, flooding the markets - all targeting men. You can find face and skin products, manicure products for men, shaving products, perfumes, face washes and scrubs among a host of other products.
Now, if you are in the habit of picking them up in a random way, now is the time to think through this and pick them up in bulk. Why? That's because Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - where in you can get nearly all of grooming products. Some of the products come with a whopping 67% discount on them.
To save you the bother of going through website, looking for these products, we have bunched together some of the most attractive offers, especially for you. Do take a look and go on to shop to your heart's desire.
Adam's Apple Grandeur Collection
Men's skin needs just as much care as women's skin. Hence the importance and usefulness of this kit which includes a face wash, a scrub and a serum. The face wash comes enriched with the goodness of green tea and Avocado while the scrub has coffee in it. The serum is enriched with vitamin C, so essential in skin care. This set does the following three things - removes tan, helps detox it and removes dirt and dead skin as well. You get a 67% off on this product.
Bombay Shaving Co Bath & Skin Glow Kit
Here's another fantastic bath and skincare pack which includes a charcoal face wash, peel off mask, face pack, sheet mask and exfoliating bath soaps. Each set contains six items. The special ingredient here is charcoal - activated charcoal with its anti-pollution properties deep cleanses, purifies and removes dead skin cells giving skin a natural and healthy glow. You get a 60% off on this pack.
Bombay Shaving Co Premium Charcoal Skin Detox Gift Hamper
This gift hamper is actually a pack of skincare products especially meant for cleansing and detoxifying. Also from Bombay Shaving Co, the products in this set can be used by men as well as women. The pack includes a face pack, a face scrub, a peel off mask, a face wash and a face sheet mask. All products in this pack have activated charcoal, meant to remove dirt and excess oil from the skin while deeply cleansing it. There is a 48% discount on this product.
Beardo Men's Grooming Personal Skin, Hair & Body Care Combo Kit
Here's another skincare set meant especially for men. This set of six items includes the following – foam facewash (for youthful and clear skin), facewash scrub (gentle exfoliation and restoration), beard oil (essential nutrients for beard repair), hair oil (contains lipids for non-sticky conditioning), soap (body acne reduction) and lip balm (restoration for dry lips). All products contain hemp - a new skincare champion which contains a wide array of chemicals beneficial for skin health. This pack is available at 55% off.
Below The Belt Grooming Fresh & Dry Balls
When it comes to skincare and hygiene, one of the most important areas that should be topmost of everybody's minds is the groin region, more so in hot and humid countries like ours. This product comes in the form of a cream and works as a intimate deodorant as well. It is an anti chafing cream which prevents sweating and gives all day comfort. It is easy to use and is a quick dry gel. It also works in preventing odour. It comes with 4.4 out 5 user star rating an is available at a 18% discount.
|Product
|Price
|Adam's Apple Grandeur Collection
|₹1,799
|Bombay Shaving Co Bath & Skin Glow Kit
|₹1,037
|Bombay Shaving Co Premium Charcoal Skin Detox Gift Hamper
|₹856
|Beardo Men's Grooming Personal Skin, Hair & Body Care Combo Kit
|₹2,190
|Below The Belt Grooming Fresh & Dry Balls
|₹549
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.