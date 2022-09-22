Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 55% on fragrances

Summary:
A good perfume not only keeps body odour at bay, it also makes one feel more confident and lively. Every fragrance has a personality of its own. It defines the person wearing it and is an extension of his or her personality. Just like a person has many alter egos and moods, they can also have a range of fragrances that they like. A person may want to bask in a fruity and floral fragrance at one point of time, and woody and spicy at another time. This calls for an eclectic collection of fragrances that can do justice to one's various moods. And what can be a better time to buy fragrances on your choice than now? Amazon is offering discounts on fragrances as part of its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
To help you with selection, we have bunched together some of our top favourites from the likes of Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Jaguar and so on in a list below. They all come in stylish packaging and will look good on one's dressing table. Scroll ahead to take a look at our picks.
Guess Seductive Women Eau de Toilette 75 ml
This Eau De Toilette for men from Nautica is infused with a blend of Apple, Cedarwood, Musk, Amber, Water lotus, Greenleaf and Mimosa notes. Spritz in on your pulse points to feel fragrant and refreshing all day long. It makes men feel more confident, charming and in charge. Available at 50% off, this bottle of goodness is a must buy.
Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette 100ml
This bottle of Eau De Toilette has a fragrance of effervescent wood. It will make one feel lively and energetic. Spitz this formulation on your pulse points, which include at the back of your ears, wrists and neck to feel its goodness. It comes in a nice packaging of 100 ml. Besides, you can get this one at 45% off.
Jaguar Classic Black Eau De Toilette, 100 ml
This Eau De Toilette from Jaguar has a fresh, oriental and musk fragrance that will enliven the senses in a jiffy. It is a long-lasting and refreshing fragrance. Not only does it keep body odour at bay, it keeps one smelling heavenly fragrant too. There is 55% off on this formulation and you must not miss it. Besides, it comes in a stylish bottle.
Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men, 100ml
Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau De Toilette For Men 100Ml
This perfume is for men and it comes in a stylish packaging of 100 ml. Its fragrance reminds one of fresh Jasmine flowers and proves invigorating for the senses. Made in Spain, every spritz of this formulation promises to uplift one’s mood and confidence level. It is available at 10% off. Suitable for daily wear, men will love to bask in its pleasant and refreshing scent on a daily basis.
|Product
|Price
|Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette 100ml
|₹3,600.00
|Jaguar Classic Black Eau De Toilette, 100 ml
|₹3,300.00
|Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men, 100ml
|₹3,200.00
|Guess Seductive Women Eau de Toilette
|₹4,400.00
|Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau De Toilette For Men
|₹6,100.00
