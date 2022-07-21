Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon Prime Sale on WOW Skin Science beauty products: Grab up to 41% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:00 IST

Summary:

Amazon Prime Sale on WOW Skin Science beauty products is a good time to stock of beauty and skincare essentials like bodywashes, hair sprays, creams and more.

Amazon Prime Sale 2022 on WOW skin science products: Grab amazing discounts and stock up on everyday essentials.

When it comes to buying haircare and skincare product, Wow Skin Science products are deemed to provide effective results. Whether we are talking about a body wash, a shampoo, a hand and nail cream or some hair mist spray, one can try out this brand's products and see how it works for them. The products come in nice packaging and are made good quality ingredients that come with the promise of desirable results. What's more is most of these are free from nasties like paraben, silicone, sulphate and more. Since the Amazon Prime Sale is here and we certainly don't want to miss out on discounts available on a range of products from this brand, we will dive right in.

Below listed are a mix of skincare and haircare products that are available at amazing price points. Stock up on these essentials and pamper your skin and hair. Scroll down to take a look at our options.

WOW Skin Science Green Apple Foaming Body Wash

This body wash is available in many scents like green apple, ginger, pineapple, rose and more. Made from the goodness of Vitamin E and Shea Butter, this will elevate the bathing experience and make one's skin smooth and silky. It contains no paraben, silicones, sulphate and artificial colours. Besides, there's 41% on it. Its scent is pleasant, long-lasting and proves refreshing for one's senses.

WOW Skin Science Green Apple Foaming Body Wash - No Parabens, Sulphate, Silicones & Color - 250ml, 250 ml
41% off
199 339
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Bourbon 2-In-1 Shampoo + Body Wash

Get this combo of shampoo and body wash and fetch 34% on it. The body wash cleanses the dirt effectively and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. The shampoo softens the hair strands and adds sheen to the strands. Both the products are devoid of paraben, silicone, sulphate and artificial colour. Introduce this to your skincare and haircare regime and see the difference over time.

WOW Skin Science Bourbon 2-In-1 Shampoo + Body Wash - No Parabens, Sulphate, Silicones & Color, 250 ml
17% off
289 349
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Green Tea Hand & Nail Cream

This hand and nail cream will prevent dryness and make your hands feel soft and smooth at all times. It has a non-greasy texture and comes packed with hydro-boosting properties. It is suitable for all skin types and is enriched with the goodness of Green Tea extracts, Shea Butter, Tucuma Butter and other moisturising agents. It has a high concentration of natural actives and is a pH balanced formulation. You can get up to 14% off on this one.

WOW Skin Science Green Tea Hand & Nail Cream - Soothing & Restoring - Lightweight & Non-Greasy - Quick Absorb - for All Skin Types - No Parabens, Silicones, Mineral Oil & Color - 50mL
14% off
299 349
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Hair Revitalizer Mist Spray

This hair revitalizer mist spray is suitable for all hair types. It hydrates and nourishes the strands and makes them more shiny and lustrous. Infused with a pleasant lime scent that lingers on for long, this also has a good impact on one's senses. It results in stronger roots, less split ends, improved lipid barrier and much more. You can get it now at a good 34% off.

WOW Skin Science 10 In 1 Miracle No Parabens & Mineral Oil Hair Revitalizer Mist Spray, 200ml
4% off
575 599
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Melon, Cucumber & Aloe Foaming Body Wash
This body wash is available in Melon scent that is both pleasant and refreshing for senses. It produces a rich lather and elevates the bathing experience. It make one's skin smooth and silky, and comes with hydrating and moisturising benefits. Made from the goodness of Aloe Vera extracts, Shea Butter, Glycerin, Cucumber extracts and more, it contains no paraben, silicones, sulphate and artificial colours. Besides, there's 41% on it.

WOW Skin Science Melon, Cucumber & Aloe Foaming Body Wash - No Parabens, Sulphate, Silicones & Color, 250 ml
41% off
199 339
Buy now

Price of Wow Skin Science products at a glance:

WOW skin science productsPrice

WOW Skin Foaming Body Wash 

  339.00
 WOW Skin Science Green Apple Foaming Body Wash  339.00
 WOW Skin Science Bourbon 2-In-1 Shampoo + Body Wash  349.00
 WOW Skin Science Green Tea Hand & Nail Cream  349.00
 WOW Skin Science Hair Revitalizer Mist Spray  599.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Prime Sale on Amazon Brand's apparel: Grab up to 67% off
Amazon Prime Sale 2022 on Adidas shoes: Get as much as 55% off on items 
Amazon Prime Sale on WOW Skin Science products: Get off of up to 50% 
Amazon fashion sale: Avail up to whopping 68% off on heels for women
Best table fans in India: A buying guide
health and beauty FOR LESS