Amazon Prime Sale on WOW Skin Science beauty products: Grab up to 41% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
When it comes to buying haircare and skincare product, Wow Skin Science products are deemed to provide effective results. Whether we are talking about a body wash, a shampoo, a hand and nail cream or some hair mist spray, one can try out this brand's products and see how it works for them. The products come in nice packaging and are made good quality ingredients that come with the promise of desirable results. What's more is most of these are free from nasties like paraben, silicone, sulphate and more. Since the Amazon Prime Sale is here and we certainly don't want to miss out on discounts available on a range of products from this brand, we will dive right in.
Below listed are a mix of skincare and haircare products that are available at amazing price points. Stock up on these essentials and pamper your skin and hair. Scroll down to take a look at our options.
WOW Skin Science Green Apple Foaming Body Wash
This body wash is available in many scents like green apple, ginger, pineapple, rose and more. Made from the goodness of Vitamin E and Shea Butter, this will elevate the bathing experience and make one's skin smooth and silky. It contains no paraben, silicones, sulphate and artificial colours. Besides, there's 41% on it. Its scent is pleasant, long-lasting and proves refreshing for one's senses.
WOW Skin Science Bourbon 2-In-1 Shampoo + Body Wash
Get this combo of shampoo and body wash and fetch 34% on it. The body wash cleanses the dirt effectively and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. The shampoo softens the hair strands and adds sheen to the strands. Both the products are devoid of paraben, silicone, sulphate and artificial colour. Introduce this to your skincare and haircare regime and see the difference over time.
WOW Skin Science Green Tea Hand & Nail Cream
This hand and nail cream will prevent dryness and make your hands feel soft and smooth at all times. It has a non-greasy texture and comes packed with hydro-boosting properties. It is suitable for all skin types and is enriched with the goodness of Green Tea extracts, Shea Butter, Tucuma Butter and other moisturising agents. It has a high concentration of natural actives and is a pH balanced formulation. You can get up to 14% off on this one.
WOW Skin Science Hair Revitalizer Mist Spray
This hair revitalizer mist spray is suitable for all hair types. It hydrates and nourishes the strands and makes them more shiny and lustrous. Infused with a pleasant lime scent that lingers on for long, this also has a good impact on one's senses. It results in stronger roots, less split ends, improved lipid barrier and much more. You can get it now at a good 34% off.
WOW Skin Science Melon, Cucumber & Aloe Foaming Body Wash
This body wash is available in Melon scent that is both pleasant and refreshing for senses. It produces a rich lather and elevates the bathing experience. It make one's skin smooth and silky, and comes with hydrating and moisturising benefits. Made from the goodness of Aloe Vera extracts, Shea Butter, Glycerin, Cucumber extracts and more, it contains no paraben, silicones, sulphate and artificial colours. Besides, there's 41% on it.
|WOW skin science products
|Price
WOW Skin Foaming Body Wash
|₹339.00
|WOW Skin Science Green Apple Foaming Body Wash
|₹339.00
|WOW Skin Science Bourbon 2-In-1 Shampoo + Body Wash
|₹349.00
|WOW Skin Science Green Tea Hand & Nail Cream
|₹349.00
|WOW Skin Science Hair Revitalizer Mist Spray
|₹599.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.