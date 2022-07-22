Sign out
Amazon Prime Sale on WOW Skin Science products: Avail off of up to 50%

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 24, 2022 11:00 IST

Summary:

Amazon Prime Sale 2022 on WOW Skin Science's haircare and skincare products is a steal and you shouldn't miss it.

Amazon Prime Sale 2022 on WOW Skin Science products: Don't miss this opportunity.

Skin care and hair products are never a bad investment. You can always use them and get the benefits. That is because our skin and hair are constantly facing the vagaries of nature and environment pollution. Then, ageing too takes its toll. Hence, it is always wise to stock up on beauty items that we know will come in handy at some time or the other. If you are planning to buy few then now is the best time to do so as the Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is here! Available are a whole range of products for skin care and hair care from various brands. One such a brand that you must consider is WOW Skin Science. From body washes, hair oils, shampoos to conditioners, there are a lot of options to pick from.

If you are keen then we can help with a list of products with best discounts. We have curated a list that we are sure will prove useful to you too. Take a look.

WOW Skin Science Red Onion Black Seed Oil Hair Conditioner

This hair conditioner is meant for smoothening, softening, strengthening, nourishing and moisturising your hair post shampoo. It comes loaded with the goodness of multiple ingredients - Red Onion seed oil extracts, Black Seed oil and hydrolyzed Wheat protein. Collectively, these ingredients help improve hair health, improve hair texture, add volume and shine to hair. This product is available at a 10% discount.

WOW Skin Science Red Onion Black Seed Oil Hair Conditioner with Red Onion Seed Oil Extract, Black Seed Oil & Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein - No Parabens, Mineral Oil, Silicones, Color & PEG - 500mL
33% off
399 599
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil

This hair oil counts smoothening and soothing the hair, giving lost shine and softness to it, moisturizing and detangling hair as its benefits. Apart from Onion Black Seed oil extracts, this oil also contains Almond, Castor, Jojoba, Olive and Coconut oils, all of which promote hair growth and control hair fall. Apart from these benefits, it also helps tame frizzy hair. As this oil is a non-sticky, non-greasy hair formulation with fast absorption qualities, it is perfect for hair growth.

WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control - With Black Seed Oil Extracts - 200 ml
23% off
459 599
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Wild Aqua Foaming Body Wash

This body wash comes with the goodness of four key ingredients - Aloe Vera (helps to keep skin nourished and healthy), Shea Butter (helps to tighten the skin), Argan oil (cleanses the skin and arrests melanin growth) and glycerin (helps to improve smoothness and prevents excessive skin dryness). Additionally, it also contains antioxidants. This body wash is so designed that it leaves the skin feeling totally clean, smooth and soft. You can pick this wash at a discount of 41%.

WOW Skin Science Wild Aqua Foaming Body Wash - No Parabens, Sulphate, Silicones & Color, 250 ml
6% off
319 339
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Japanese Cherry Blossom Foaming Body Wash

This body wash is a great body cleansing option, which leaves the body feeling soft and fresh. This body wash has been made using few key ingredients - Aloe Vera extracts (helps to keep skin nourished and healthy), Shea Butter (helps to tighten the skin), Argan oil (helps whiten skin and enhances the natural glow) and glycerin (helps to improve smoothness and prevents excessive skin dryness).

WOW Skin Science Japanese Cherry Blossom Foaming Body Wash - No Parabens, Sulphate, Silicones & Color, 250 ml
50% off
199 399
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Hair Care Kit for Hair Fall Control

This is a combination pack and contains shampoo, a conditioner and a hair oil - all of which work together to revive your tired scalp and hair and, thereby, prevents hair fall. A combination of red onion extract and black seed oil help achieve this goal. Together they help improve circulation to the scalp and roots, cleanses buildup and improves quality of strands. The overall result is strong and lustrous hair. You can avail 50% off on this product.

WOW Skin Science Ultimate Onion Oil Hair Care Kit for Hair Fall Control - Shampoo 300ml + Conditioner 300ml + Onion Hair Oil 200ml
45% off
886 1,597
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo

Get strong and lustrous hair with WOW Skin Science Red Onion Black Seed oil shampoo. This Red Onion extract and Black Seed oil infused shampoo improves circulation to the scalp and roots. Red onion extract and Black Seed oil aid in rejuvenating tired scalp and weak hair. Use this shampoo to help improve hair texture and strengthen the strands. There is a 47% off on this product.

WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo With Red Onion Seed Oil Extract, Black Seed Oil & Pro-Vitamin B5 - No Parabens, Sulphates, Silicones, Color & Peg - Net Vol . 2000mL
1,998
Buy now

 

Price of WOW Skin Science skincare and haircare products at a glance:

 

 

ProductPrice
WOW Skin Science Red Onion Black Seed Oil Hair Conditioner 599.00
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil 599.00
WOW Skin Science Wild Aqua Foaming Body Wash 339.00
WOW Skin Science Japanese Cherry Blossom Foaming Body Wash 339.00
WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Hair Care Kit for Hair Fall Control 1,597.00
WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo 1,998.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

