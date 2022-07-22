Amazon Prime Sale on WOW Skin Science products: Get off of up to 50% 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Skin care and hair products are never a bad investment. You can always use them and get the benefits. That is because our skin and hair are constantly facing the vagaries of nature and environment pollution. Then, ageing too takes its toll. Hence, it is always wise to stock up on beauty items that we know will come in handy at some time or the other. If you are planning to buy few then now is the best time to do so as the Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is here! Available are a whole range of products for skin care and hair care from various brands. One such a brand that you must consider is WOW Skin Science. From body washes, hair oils, shampoos to conditioners, there are a lot of options to pick from.
If you are keen then we can help with a list of products with best discounts. We have curated a list that we are sure will prove useful to you too. Take a look. – hyperlink
WOW Skin Science Red Onion Black Seed Oil Hair Conditioner
This hair conditioner is meant for smoothening, softening, strengthening, nourishing and moisturising your hair post shampoo. It comes loaded with the goodness of multiple ingredients - Red Onion seed oil extracts, Black Seed oil and hydrolyzed Wheat protein. Collectively, these ingredients help improve hair health, improve hair texture, add volume and shine to hair. This product is available at a 10% discount.
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil
This hair oil counts smoothening and soothing the hair, giving lost shine and softness to it, moisturizing and detangling hair as its benefits. Apart from Onion Black Seed oil extracts, this oil also contains Almond, Castor, Jojoba, Olive and Coconut oils, all of which promote hair growth and control hair fall. Apart from these benefits, it also helps tame frizzy hair. As this oil is a non-sticky, non-greasy hair formulation with fast absorption qualities, it is perfect for hair growth.
WOW Skin Science Wild Aqua Foaming Body Wash
This body wash comes with the goodness of four key ingredients - Aloe Vera (helps to keep skin nourished and healthy), Shea Butter (helps to tighten the skin), Argan oil (cleanses the skin and arrests melanin growth) and glycerin (helps to improve smoothness and prevents excessive skin dryness). Additionally, it also contains antioxidants. This body wash is so designed that it leaves the skin feeling totally clean, smooth and soft. You can pick this wash at a discount of 41%.
WOW Skin Science Japanese Cherry Blossom Foaming Body Wash
This body wash is a great body cleansing option, which leaves the body feeling soft and fresh. This body wash has been made using few key ingredients - Aloe Vera extracts (helps to keep skin nourished and healthy), Shea Butter (helps to tighten the skin), Argan oil (helps whiten skin and enhances the natural glow) and glycerin (helps to improve smoothness and prevents excessive skin dryness).
WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Hair Care Kit for Hair Fall Control
This is a combination pack and contains shampoo, a conditioner and a hair oil - all of which work together to revive your tired scalp and hair and, thereby, prevents hair fall. A combination of red onion extract and black seed oil help achieve this goal. Together they help improve circulation to the scalp and roots, cleanses buildup and improves quality of strands. The overall result is strong and lustrous hair. You can avail 50% off on this product.
WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo
Get strong and lustrous hair with WOW Skin Science Red Onion Black Seed oil shampoo. This Red Onion extract and Black Seed oil infused shampoo improves circulation to the scalp and roots. Red onion extract and Black Seed oil aid in rejuvenating tired scalp and weak hair. Use this shampoo to help improve hair texture and strengthen the strands. There is a 47% off on this product.
|Product
|Price
|WOW Skin Science Red Onion Black Seed Oil Hair Conditioner
|₹599.00
|WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil
|₹599.00
|WOW Skin Science Wild Aqua Foaming Body Wash
|₹339.00
|WOW Skin Science Japanese Cherry Blossom Foaming Body Wash
|₹339.00
|WOW Skin Science Onion Oil Hair Care Kit for Hair Fall Control
|₹1,597.00
|WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo
|₹1,998.00
