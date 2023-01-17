Story Saved
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 35% off on compacts and foundations

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 16, 2023 13:23 IST
Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is here and this is your chance to get compacts and foundations at slashed down price.

Compacts and foundations help in boosting glow and radiance of skin.

If you want to ace the makeup look, then we suggest you get a good compact and foundation to build a good base. A good base is the key if you want your makeup to last for long and sit well. Both of them lend glow to your skin and make the base smooth. They also help in fading away the appearance of blemishes and ageing spots like fine lines and wrinkles. Some of them come with the goodness of SPF in them that help in shielding the skin from the nasty rays of the sun.

The good part is Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is here and you can get these essential makeup products at slashed down prices. We have rounded up some options from established brands like Colorbar and Lakme that you will simply love. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections. They come in colour options. So, pick one that best suit your needs.

Colorbar Perfect Match Parfait Marier Compact, Nude Beige, 9g
This compact powder from Colorbar is available in three striking colours. It is designed to give full coverage and is best suitable for those with combination skin. It has a matte finish type and has a creamy and velvety texture that makes your skin look radiant and luminous. Get it at 23% off. Besides, it will also help in fading away the appearance of fine lines on your skin.

cellpic 23% off
Colorbar Perfect Match Parfait Marier Compact, Nude Beige, 9g
4.3 (371)
4.3 (371)
23% off
556 725
Buy now

Faces Canada Ultime Pro Second Skin Foundation Natural 02 30 ml
This foundation comes in the form of liquid and has a matte finish. There are three colour options available in this one. It has a matte finish type and is formulated to give your skin full coverage. It also has SPF 15 in it that shields your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It has a creamy texture that melts easily into the skin. You will see how radiant and bright your skin will look after every application. Get it at 35% off.

cellpic 35% off
Faces Canada Ultime Pro Second Skin Foundation Natural 02 30 ml
3.8 (100)
3.8 (100)
35% off
972 1,499
Buy now

Lakmé Absolute 3D Cover Foundation, Cool Ivory, 15 ml
This foundation from Lakme comes in many colour options that are designed to cater to every skin tone. It has a velvety finish type and is a lightweight formula with the goodness of SPF 30 in it. It minimizes the appearance of imperfections like blemishes and aging spots on the skin. Get this one at 26% off as Lakme has a high brand recall value for Indians.

cellpic 26% off
Lakmé Absolute 3D Cover Foundation, Cool Ivory, 15 ml
4 (474)
4 (474)
26% off
596 800
Buy now

Biotique Natural Makeup Startouch Flawless Matte Compact, Honey Glow, 9g
Ace the makeup look with the help of this compact powder from Biotique. It has a matte and natural finish and gives medium coverage to skin. It is suitable for all skin tones and is designed to brighten it. This formulation blends seamlessly into the skin and gives long lasting radiance to it. Rich in minerals and glow boosters, this one gives a smooth coverage through the day. Get 15% off on this one.

cellpic 15% off
Biotique Natural Makeup Startouch Flawless Matte Compact, Honey Glow, 9g
4 (81)
4 (81)
15% off
382 449
Buy now

CVB C59 Perfectionist Primer & Foundation with SPF 25
This foundation provides medium and full coverage. It has a creamy finish type and provides long-lasting results. It helps in minimizing the pores of skin and also contains SPF 25 that helps in protecting the skin from harsh sun rays. It has a semi matte finish and gives skin a plump and dewy look. You can get 19% off on this one.

cellpic 19% off
CVB C59 Perfectionist Primer & Foundation with SPF 25, Liquid Face Cream Pump for Long Lasting Pore Minimization, (White Ivory, 30ml)
4.2 (3)
4.2 (3)
19% off
428 529
Buy now

Price of compacts and foundations at a glance:

 Beauty productsPrice
 Colorbar Perfect Match Parfait Marier Compact, Nude Beige, 9g  725
 Faces Canada Ultime Pro Second Skin Foundation Natural 02 30 ml  1,499
 Lakmé Absolute 3D Cover Foundation, Cool Ivory, 15 ml  800
 Biotique Natural Makeup Startouch Flawless Matte Compact, Honey Glow, 9g  450
 CVB C59 Perfectionist Primer & Foundation  529

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

