Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 35% off on compacts and foundations

Compacts and foundations help in boosting glow and radiance of skin.

If you want to ace the makeup look, then we suggest you get a good compact and foundation to build a good base. A good base is the key if you want your makeup to last for long and sit well. Both of them lend glow to your skin and make the base smooth. They also help in fading away the appearance of blemishes and ageing spots like fine lines and wrinkles. Some of them come with the goodness of SPF in them that help in shielding the skin from the nasty rays of the sun. The good part is Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is here and you can get these essential makeup products at slashed down prices. We have rounded up some options from established brands like Colorbar and Lakme that you will simply love. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections. They come in colour options. So, pick one that best suit your needs.



Colorbar Perfect Match Parfait Marier Compact, Nude Beige, 9g

This compact powder from Colorbar is available in three striking colours. It is designed to give full coverage and is best suitable for those with combination skin. It has a matte finish type and has a creamy and velvety texture that makes your skin look radiant and luminous. Get it at 23% off. Besides, it will also help in fading away the appearance of fine lines on your skin.

Faces Canada Ultime Pro Second Skin Foundation Natural 02 30 ml

This foundation comes in the form of liquid and has a matte finish. There are three colour options available in this one. It has a matte finish type and is formulated to give your skin full coverage. It also has SPF 15 in it that shields your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It has a creamy texture that melts easily into the skin. You will see how radiant and bright your skin will look after every application. Get it at 35% off.

Lakmé Absolute 3D Cover Foundation, Cool Ivory, 15 ml

This foundation from Lakme comes in many colour options that are designed to cater to every skin tone. It has a velvety finish type and is a lightweight formula with the goodness of SPF 30 in it. It minimizes the appearance of imperfections like blemishes and aging spots on the skin. Get this one at 26% off as Lakme has a high brand recall value for Indians.

Biotique Natural Makeup Startouch Flawless Matte Compact, Honey Glow, 9g

Ace the makeup look with the help of this compact powder from Biotique. It has a matte and natural finish and gives medium coverage to skin. It is suitable for all skin tones and is designed to brighten it. This formulation blends seamlessly into the skin and gives long lasting radiance to it. Rich in minerals and glow boosters, this one gives a smooth coverage through the day. Get 15% off on this one.

CVB C59 Perfectionist Primer & Foundation with SPF 25

This foundation provides medium and full coverage. It has a creamy finish type and provides long-lasting results. It helps in minimizing the pores of skin and also contains SPF 25 that helps in protecting the skin from harsh sun rays. It has a semi matte finish and gives skin a plump and dewy look. You can get 19% off on this one.

Price of compacts and foundations at a glance:

Beauty products Price Colorbar Perfect Match Parfait Marier Compact, Nude Beige, 9g ₹ 725 Faces Canada Ultime Pro Second Skin Foundation Natural 02 30 ml ₹ 1,499 Lakmé Absolute 3D Cover Foundation, Cool Ivory, 15 ml ₹ 800 Biotique Natural Makeup Startouch Flawless Matte Compact, Honey Glow, 9g ₹ 450 CVB C59 Perfectionist Primer & Foundation ₹ 529