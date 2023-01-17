Sign out
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Enjoy up to 30% off on skincare products

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 13:02 IST

Skincare products like under eye cream, Aloe Vera gel and vitamin E moisture cream are up for grabs on Amazon.

Skincare products are available at discounted prices on Amazon.

We know how the plethora of skincare products in the market can really confuse us all. Also, trying them all is not a viable option. To help you navigate through a sea of options, we have rounded up different skincare products that will boost your overall skin health. From under eye creams, body yogurt, moisturising cream to Aloe Vera gel, we have got you covered. Effective and safe to use, you will be able to achieve results after a few applications. They come at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. As much as 30% off... Cool, right? Capitalise on it right away. The sale will end on January 20, so grab your favourites now.

The listed products here are from established brands like The Body Shop, O3+ and so on. You will be delighted to see the results and probably swear by them in the coming years as well.

O3+ Eye Circle Cream - Brightening & Whitening for Dark Circles, Finelines and Puffy Bags, 15g
This is an unscented formulation that comes loaded with whitening and brightening properties. It will help combat dark circles, fine lines and puffiness under the eye region effectively. Available at 5% off, you must definitely grab this one to boost the suppleness quotient. Besides, it is also free from ammonia, ethanol, alcohol and petroleum.

O3+ Eye Circle Cream - Brightening & Whitening for Dark Circles, Finelines and Puffy Bags, 15g
3.8 (988)
5% off
422 444
Buy now

The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Cream, 50 Ml
This moisture cream is infused with the goodness of vitamin E and Raspberry Seed oil. It is meant to be applied on the face and gives long-lasting moisturisation to the skin. Non greasy and fast absorbing, you will love how it will make your skin soft and smooth. Get it at 20% off. Besides, the fragrance of it is also alluring.

The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Cream, 50 Ml
4.3 (723)
20% off
796 995
Buy now

The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt, 200 Ml
This formulation from The Body Shop is made from the goodness of community fair trade organic Almond milk and oil. It has a nice floral scent and is suitable for all skin types. Free from gluten. Soy and sulfate, this one does a good job of keeping your skin moisturised for long hours. Grab 30% off on it.

The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt, 200 Ml
4.5 (1,970)
30% off
696 995
Buy now

Kimirica Love Story Bubble Bath Bottle
This bottle of goodness is infused with the goodness of night blooming Jasmine and Bergamot. It helps in rejuvenating the skin from within and detoxifying the skin. Enriched with the goodness of Ginkgo Biloba and White Tea extracts, Aloe Vera, vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5, this one is available at 25% off. Boost your skincare game with this formulation.

Kimirica Love Story Bubble Bath Bottle, 100% Vegan and Paraben Free with Goodness of Ginkgo Biloba & White Tea Extracts, Pro-Vitamin B5, Aloe Vera & Vitamin E, 290 ml
4.3 (156)
25% off
524 699
Buy now

Sadhev Aloe Vera Gel
This is meant to be applied on the face and is suitable for all kinds of skin. It is enriched with the goodness of green Aloe Vera, Saffron and Kumkumadi Tailam. Free from silicone, sulfate, phthalate and paraben, this one will help keep ageing signs at bay. It also helps in keeping the skin tone even at all times. Get 29% off on it.

Sadhev Aloe Vera Gel with Saffron and Kumkumadi Thailam 100 g
4.2 (104)
29% off
1,267 1,774
Buy now

Price of skincare products at a glance:

ProductPrice
O3+ Eye Circle Cream - Brightening & Whitening for Dark Circles, Finelines and Puffy Bags, 15g 445
The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt, 200 Ml 995
The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Cream, 50 Ml 995
Kimirica Love Story Bubble Bath Bottle 699
Sadhev Aloe Vera Gel 1,775

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

