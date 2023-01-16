Amazon Republic Day Sale: Face serums are up for grabs, up to 30% off on them

Face serums can elevate your skincare regime. So, introduce them right away.

If you are looking to boost your skincare regime, then introducing face serums can prove to be a game-changer. There are many different types of serums and each one of them is formulated for a specific purpose. For instance, retinol face serum helps in combating aging signs, hyaluronic face serum boosts suppleness of skin and a vitamin C face serum aids in making skin radiant and plump. There is Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 going on and, as part of it, one can grab discounts on face serums. As much as 30% off on this skincare essential. They come in nice packaging too. Just massage them thoroughly into your skin and you will feel indulgent and pampered. We have rounded up some options from Amazon and listed them below in no specific order of preference. Scroll on to read more about what they can do for your skin.



L'Oréal Paris Brightening Serum

Tired of acne, blackheads, whiteheads and open pores? Well then this face scrum will help you combat them in a better way. It helps in exfoliating the skin and controls excess sebum as well. It will unclog the pores and result in a squeaky clear and clean skin in no time. You must not miss out on this product. Go grab it at 13% off.

Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin

This face serum is infused with the goodness of Ethyl Ascorbic acid and vitamin C. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in keeping skin hydrated and smooth. You will love how soothing your skin will feel after every application. Grab 30% off on this fragrance-free formulation. It is vegan and free from all the nasties as well.

The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum for Acne & Acne Marks

This face serum claims to remove dark spits in just four-weeks span. Formulated with Niacinamide and Glycolic acid, this one will make your skin radiant and glowing. It will help even the skin tone and stimulate cell renewal process as well. This one has 18% off on it. Boost your skincare regime with this formulation. You will simply love the results.

Minimalist 5% Niacinamide Day and Night Face Serum

This face serum will help you age gracefully. It is rich in retinol and antioxidants that will aid in reducing the appearance of aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines. It is suitable for all skin types and is designed to make skin smooth and soft. It is fragrance free and has 5% off on it.

Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum

This face serum is dermatologically tested and is best suited for a combination skin type. It is enriched with the goodness of vitamin C and helps in making skin firm and keeps it hydrated and radiant. It is rich in antioxidants as well that boost overall health of skin. It is non greasy in nature. Grab 15% off on it. It is a must buy.

Price of face serums at a glance:

Face serums Price L'Oréal Paris Brightening Serum ₹ 399 Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin ₹ 550 The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum for Acne & Acne Marks ₹ 499 Minimalist 0.3% Retinol Face Serum ₹ 599 Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum ₹ 599