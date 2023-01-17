Amazon Republic Day Sale: Fetch hair serums at up to 30% off

Summary:
Hair serums can be the game changer item you're in search of. They help arrest many of the hair-related woes like thinning of hair and hair loss. Enriched with ingredients that can penetrate deep into the layers of scalp, there are formulations that can make your hair dense, thicker and silkier. A hair serum can literally make you fall in love with your strands by improving their quality and health manifold. There are also serums that are formulated to boost growth primarily.
They are available at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections for you. They are from established brands like The Minimalist, Pilgrim and L’Oreal Paris. You will love the experience of using them - purely indulgent and enriching. Besides, on seeing the results, you will be delighted and feel a surge in confidence too.
Regaliz Densita Hair Growth Serum (60 ml)
This hair growth serum is for those who are struggling with hair loss and want to regrow their strands. It reactivates the hair growth cycle and delays the process of aging. Grab 3% off on it. On seeing the results, you will be mighty impressed and perhaps regain the lost confidence too. It is a good hair care product that you must introduce to your regime.
L'Oréal Paris Serum
This hair serum from L’Oreal Paris is lightweight and non-greasy in nature. It is best for those with dry, frizzy and flyaway locks. It boosts shine, makes strands hydrated and also silky. Enriched with the goodness of six rare flower oils like Lotus, Chamomile, Flax, Tiare, Rose, Sunflower - this one is available at 30% off.
Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum
This advanced hair growth serum from Pilgrim is suitable for all hair types and textures. It helps in making strands thick, dense and strong. It arrests the problem of hair thinning and hair loss. Grab 19% off on this one. Made from natural ingredients, this one has no harmful chemicals in it. It is a unisex product.
Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Hair Growth Serum
This hair growth serum is enriched with the goodness of Capixyl 5%, Redensyl 3%, Procapil 3%, Anagain 3% and Baicapil 4%. It is safe and effective to use and promotes thickening of hair. It arrests the problem of hair fall. Suitable for all hair types, this one is an unscented formulation and has 5% off on it.
Bare Anatomy Anti Hair Fall Serum
This anti hair fall serum will make styling your hair a fun and enriching experience. It will help make dry and frizzy hair smooth and soft. Free from paraben, phthalates and sulphate, this one will help in repairing dry and damaged hair. It is powered by the goodness of vitamin E and Ceramides. Grab 22% off on it. It is a must buy.
|Hair serums
|Price
|L'Oréal Paris Serum
|₹1,649
|Regaliz Densita Hair Growth Serum (60 ml)
|₹1,649
|Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum
|₹850
|Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Hair Growth Serum
|₹799
|Bare Anatomy Anti Hair Fall Serum
|₹445
