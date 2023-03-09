Story Saved
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Fetch hair serums at up to 30% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 14:11 IST
Summary:

Hair serums soften strands and also infuse strength in them. Read on to see which ones are available at discounted prices.

product info
Hair serums lend shine and lustre to strands.

Hair serums can be the game changer item you're in search of. They help arrest many of the hair-related woes like thinning of hair and hair loss. Enriched with ingredients that can penetrate deep into the layers of scalp, there are formulations that can make your hair dense, thicker and silkier. A hair serum can literally make you fall in love with your strands by improving their quality and health manifold. There are also serums that are formulated to boost growth primarily.

They are available at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections for you. They are from established brands like The Minimalist, Pilgrim and L’Oreal Paris. You will love the experience of using them - purely indulgent and enriching. Besides, on seeing the results, you will be delighted and feel a surge in confidence too.

Regaliz Densita Hair Growth Serum (60 ml)
This hair growth serum is for those who are struggling with hair loss and want to regrow their strands. It reactivates the hair growth cycle and delays the process of aging. Grab 3% off on it. On seeing the results, you will be mighty impressed and perhaps regain the lost confidence too. It is a good hair care product that you must introduce to your regime.

cellpic 3% off
Regaliz Densita Hair Growth Serum (60 ml)
3.3 (14)
3.3 (14)
3% off
1,599 1,649
Buy now

L'Oréal Paris Serum
This hair serum from L’Oreal Paris is lightweight and non-greasy in nature. It is best for those with dry, frizzy and flyaway locks. It boosts shine, makes strands hydrated and also silky. Enriched with the goodness of six rare flower oils like Lotus, Chamomile, Flax, Tiare, Rose, Sunflower - this one is available at 30% off.

cellpic 30% off
L'Oréal Paris Serum, Protection and Shine, For Dry, Flyaway & Frizzy Hair, With 6 Rare Flower Oils, Extraordinary Oil, 100 ml
4.3 (21,887)
4.3 (21,887)
30% off
417 599
Buy now

Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum
This advanced hair growth serum from Pilgrim is suitable for all hair types and textures. It helps in making strands thick, dense and strong. It arrests the problem of hair thinning and hair loss. Grab 19% off on this one. Made from natural ingredients, this one has no harmful chemicals in it. It is a unisex product.

cellpic 19% off
Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum for Women & Men | Redensyl hair growth serum with natural ingredients| 50 ml
3.8 (1,402)
3.8 (1,402)
19% off
692 850
Buy now

Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Hair Growth Serum
This hair growth serum is enriched with the goodness of Capixyl 5%, Redensyl 3%, Procapil 3%, Anagain 3% and Baicapil 4%. It is safe and effective to use and promotes thickening of hair. It arrests the problem of hair fall. Suitable for all hair types, this one is an unscented formulation and has 5% off on it.

cellpic 5% off
Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Hair Growth Serum | With Procapil, Capixyl, Redensyl, Anagain & Baicapil For Hair Fall Control For Men & Women | 30 ml
3.8 (1,937)
3.8 (1,937)
5% off
758 799
Buy now

Bare Anatomy Anti Hair Fall Serum
This anti hair fall serum will make styling your hair a fun and enriching experience. It will help make dry and frizzy hair smooth and soft. Free from paraben, phthalates and sulphate, this one will help in repairing dry and damaged hair. It is powered by the goodness of vitamin E and Ceramides. Grab 22% off on it. It is a must buy.

cellpic 22% off
Bare Anatomy Anti Hair Fall Serum | Hair Serum That Provides 5X Hair Fall Control | Hair Growth Serum Powered By Ceramides and Vitamin E | Scalp Serum For Dry and Frizzy Hair | Paraben and Sulphate Free Anti Hair Fall Serum | For Women And Men | 50ml
4.8 (6)
4.8 (6)
22% off
349 445
Buy now

Price of hair serums at a glance:

 Hair serumsPrice
 L'Oréal Paris Serum  1,649
 Regaliz Densita Hair Growth Serum (60 ml)  1,649
 Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum  850
 Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Hair Growth Serum  799
 Bare Anatomy Anti Hair Fall Serum  445

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

