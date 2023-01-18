Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 42% off on serums

Come winters and all of us are looking for our face creams and moisturisers as the winter chill leads to the loss of natural oil and hydration from the skin. Harsh winter winds can have a damning effect. Another product that should ideally become a part of daily winter routine should be face serums. While creams and moisturisers go a long way in replenishing the oil and moisture requirement of the skin, serums additionally help replenish the vital nutrients that skin loses when exposed to harsh climatic conditions.

If we have convinced you about the efficacy of serums, then the next step ought to be knowing which are the best in the market and, then, which are best for your skin type. While the latter might take you a while to know, we can help with the former. What's even better is that such products are easily accessible on online platforms and, if you are lucky, you get them at very decent price. This is because Amazon is hosting its Republic Day Sale, which will end on January 20. We have curated a list of serums from some of the top brands. Take a look and go ahead and buy some. It's the season to indulge.

Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin

This face serum is meant to restore face glow and whiten it. It comes enriched with Ethyl Ascorbic acid that helps reduce hyperpigmentation and acts against dull skin. It also contains vitamin C which is known to work wonders for the face and skin. The blend of Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu Plum help boosts the performance of vitamin C and augment the production of collagen and in fighting sun damage respectively. You can get a discount of 30% on this product.