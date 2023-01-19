Story Saved
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 42% off on serums

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 18, 2023 15:39 IST
Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Serums are a great way to take care of one's face all through the year. If you have been looking for them online, then now is the time to pick them up.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Serums are a great way of replenishing skin's vital nutrients.

Come winters and all of us are looking for our face creams and moisturisers as the winter chill leads to the loss of natural oil and hydration from the skin. Harsh winter winds can have a damning effect. Another product that should ideally become a part of daily winter routine should be face serums. While creams and moisturisers go a long way in replenishing the oil and moisture requirement of the skin, serums additionally help replenish the vital nutrients that skin loses when exposed to harsh climatic conditions.

If we have convinced you about the efficacy of serums, then the next step ought to be knowing which are the best in the market and, then, which are best for your skin type. While the latter might take you a while to know, we can help with the former. What's even better is that such products are easily accessible on online platforms and, if you are lucky, you get them at very decent price. This is because Amazon is hosting its Republic Day Sale, which will end on January 20. We have curated a list of serums from some of the top brands. Take a look and go ahead and buy some. It's the season to indulge.

Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin

This face serum is meant to restore face glow and whiten it. It comes enriched with Ethyl Ascorbic acid that helps reduce hyperpigmentation and acts against dull skin. It also contains vitamin C which is known to work wonders for the face and skin. The blend of Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu Plum help boosts the performance of vitamin C and augment the production of collagen and in fighting sun damage respectively. You can get a discount of 30% on this product.

cellpic 28% off
Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin | Serum for Face Glowing and Whitening | with Pure Ethyl Ascorbic Acid for Hyperpigmentation & Dull Skin | Vitamin C Serum for Face | Fragrance-Free | 20 ml
4.1 (6,111)
4.1 (6,111)
28% off
396 549
Buy now

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Serum

This serum is particularly effective at hydrating the skin and making it plump and healthy. This is a lightweight serum with 50X smaller micro Hyaluronic acid. The makers claim that sustained use of this serum can help hydrate and smoothen the skin to reduce fine lines by as much as 60%. This product is also free of all nasties - fragrance, paraben and alcohol. You can get a 33% discount on this product.

cellpic 33% off
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Serum, Hydrating and Plumping, With 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid, 15ml
4.2 (14,946)
4.2 (14,946)
33% off
334 499
Buy now

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

This serum is particularly good for skin with acne, blackheads, whiteheads and open pores-related issues. Regular use can help reduce excess oil secretion on the face and bumpy texture of the skin. Salicylic acid, present in this formulation, penetrates deep into the pore lining and scoops out the dirt and sebum. The 2% BHA in it helps in cleansing of pores and tightening of skin. There's a 5% discount on this product.

cellpic 5% off
Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum For Acne, Blackheads & Open Pores | Reduces Excess Oil & Bumpy Texture | BHA Based Exfoliant for Acne Prone or Oily Skin | 30ml
4.1 (12,006)
4.1 (12,006)
5% off
520 549
Buy now

Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum

If you are looking for a glowing and radiant skin, then this is the product you must opt for. It also helps in dealing with hyperpigmentation. This product is powered by the following ingredients - vitamin C (minimizes fine lines for a brighter and firmer-looking skin, Turmeric (enhances skin's natural radiance and reverses signs of ageing) and Squalane (boosts collagen production and hydrates it, making the skin healthier). You can get a discount of 15% on this product.

cellpic 15% off
Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing and Radiant Skin with High Potency Vitamin C & Turmeric; For Men and Women 30 g
3.9 (14,588)
3.9 (14,588)
15% off
509 599
Buy now

Olay Luminous Cica Super Serum

The active ingredient present in this serum is Niacinamide, which works as a hydrating moisturiser and makes the skin plump and healthy. Formulated with ingredients like Cica and 99% Niacinamide, this is a lightweight serum that absorbs quickly. It can be used by people with different skin types - oily, dry, combination and sensitive. You can get a 42% discount on this product.

cellpic 42% off
Olay Luminous Cica Super Serum,30 ml| with 99% pure Niacinamide,White,82316915
4.3 (92)
4.3 (92)
42% off
1,159 1,999
Buy now

Price of face serums at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin 550
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Serum 499
Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum 549
Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum 599
Olay Luminous Cica Super Serum 1,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

