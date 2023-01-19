Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 53% off on makeup items

Makeup items such as lipsticks, eye shadows, highlighters and blush etc should ideally be changed every few years as these products come in contact with our skin. Since many of us use makeup only sparingly, many of these items seem to remain intact for years. As hard as it may seem, it is advisable to throw them if they are too old.

Buying such stuff is not always an easy decision for those of us who are price sensitive. The way out is to pick them up during the sale season. If you find the argument convincing then picking up makeup items from the Amazon Republic Day Sale is a good idea. If you are lucky, you can get as much as 50% discount on some of them. The sale is on till January 20. So, hurry!



We have bunched together a list of such products for your perusal. These include a complete makeup kit, a lip colour palette set, a highlighter and contour palette set, a blusher palette set among other similar makeup items. Take a look.

RENEE Fab Face - 3 in 1 Makeup Stick With Eye Shadow, Blush & Lipstick, Enriched With Vitamin E

This 3-in-1 makeup stick combines the convenience of three different makeup items in one unit - you can find an eye shadow, blush and lipstick in one convenient stick. Enriched with vitamin E, it nourishes and hydrates the skin while providing a natural, radiant look. The stick is easy to apply and perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. It's a great option for those who want a quick and easy makeup routine without compromising on quality. Get a 53% discount on this item.