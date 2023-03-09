Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 53% off on makeup items

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Makeup items such as lipsticks, eye shadows, highlighters and blush etc should ideally be changed every few years as these products come in contact with our skin. Since many of us use makeup only sparingly, many of these items seem to remain intact for years. As hard as it may seem, it is advisable to throw them if they are too old.
Buying such stuff is not always an easy decision for those of us who are price sensitive. The way out is to pick them up during the sale season. If you find the argument convincing then picking up makeup items from the Amazon Republic Day Sale is a good idea. If you are lucky, you can get as much as 50% discount on some of them. The sale is on till January 20. So, hurry!
We have bunched together a list of such products for your perusal. These include a complete makeup kit, a lip colour palette set, a highlighter and contour palette set, a blusher palette set among other similar makeup items. Take a look.
RENEE Fab Face - 3 in 1 Makeup Stick With Eye Shadow, Blush & Lipstick, Enriched With Vitamin E
This 3-in-1 makeup stick combines the convenience of three different makeup items in one unit - you can find an eye shadow, blush and lipstick in one convenient stick. Enriched with vitamin E, it nourishes and hydrates the skin while providing a natural, radiant look. The stick is easy to apply and perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. It's a great option for those who want a quick and easy makeup routine without compromising on quality. Get a 53% discount on this item.
RENEE Fab 10 Combo
This is a combo pack of five different shades of lip colour, all combined into one single stick. Each colour unit is 7.5 gm in weight. It has a long-lasting matte finish. The product promises intense colour payoff and also has moisturising benefits for the lips. It is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a versatile and nourishing lip colour option. You can get a 37% discount on this product.
RENEE Glass Glow Pre Make-up Oil
This is a face oil designed to be applied before makeup. It is formulated to nourish and hydrate the skin while providing a smooth base for makeup application. The oil is made with a blend of natural oils, including Jojoba and Argan both of which help in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing a natural, radiant glow. It is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily to help improve the overall appearance of the skin. There's a 26% discount on this product.
ETUDE Dear Darling Water Gel Tint
This product, which is available in sweet potato red colour, is a must-have for all lip tint enthusiasts. Its long-lasting formula will keep your lips looking juicy and vibrant all day. Its fruity scent will make wearing this shade very appealing to the senses. Perfect for any occasion, this tint will give you a bold and daring look. It also provides a moist and hydrating effect, leaving your lips smooth and comfortable. You can get a 20% discount on this product.
SERY, Flashlite Highlighter Stick
This highlighter stick from SERY weighs 6 grams and comes in the colour pearl. It is designed to add a radiant glow to the skin and can be used to highlight specific areas of the face such as the cheekbones, nose and cupid's bow. The stick is easy to apply and can be used alone or layered over other makeup for a more dramatic effect. Its colour has a soft, shimmering shade that is suitable for most skin tones. Get a 35% off on this product.
|Product
|Price
|SERY, Flashlite Highlighter Stick
|₹649
|ETUDE Dear Darling Water Gel Tint
|₹450
|RENEE Glass Glow Pre Make-up Oil
|₹450
|RENEE Fab 10 Combo
|₹1,500
|RENEE Fab Face - 3 in 1 Makeup Stick With Eye Shadow, Blush & Lipstick, Enriched With Vitamin E
|₹1,500
