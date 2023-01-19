Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 59% off hair, skin care products By Nivedita Mishra

Published on Jan 19, 2023 20:52 IST





Summary: Amazon Republic Day Sale: You can get good discounts on a host of skin care and hair care products. See here.

Hair care and skin care products are always in demand and buying them from a sale is a good idea.

Hair and skin care are an integral part of our daily routine. Hence, it is vital that we always maintain a good stock of them at home. From shampoos, hair colour, face and hair serums, we should never be a position to find our toilet closet empty. A good time to fill up our cupboards is now as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is live. You can massive discounts on a whole range of products including hair care and skin care products. We have put together a list of some of the best products and ones with great discount just for you. These include shampoos, hair fall control oil, hair colour, face serum and hair serum. Actually the deals are so good, you ought to buy these in bulk and stock up. So hop on and go shopping. DABUR Vatika Health Shampoo This shampoo is a herbal hair care product that is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as Henna, Amla, Shikakai, Almond, Hibiscus, Reetha and Olive. It is designed to nourish and strengthen hair, while also promote hair growth. It is suitable for all hair types and is free from parabens and mineral oil. You can get a 59% off on it.

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil This hair oil is especially meant for hair growth and hair fall control. This is a natural hair oil that combines the benefits of onion oil with the power of Redensyl, a patented hair growth ingredient. It helps to nourish and strengthen the hair, while reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all hair types. Other than onion oil, it also contains a blend of other nourishing oils such as Sunflower oil, Amla oil and Hibiscus oil. There's 13% discount on this product.

L'Oréal Paris Permanent Hair Colour This permanent hair colour from L'Oréal Paris is available in the shade of Dark Brown and is a easy and simple ready-to-use-at-home product. It is enriched with nourishing and strengthening Pro-Keratin and is a long-lasting hair colour that provides complete grey coverage. It also protects and strengthens hair. It is available at a 20% discount.

The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum This face serum works wonders in the treatment of acne and acne marks. It contains 2% salicylic acid, a type of beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that helps to exfoliate the skin and unclog pores. It's makers claim it is gentle on the skin and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It helps to reduce the appearance of acne and acne marks, and also helps to prevent new breakouts from forming. It is available at 13% off.

Streax Hair Serum for Women & Men This hair serum can be used by both women and men and is available in a pack of two bottles. Enriched with Walnut oil, it gives instant shine and smoothness to the hair. This serum is suitable for regular use and works well on both dry and wet hair. It helps to keep frizz at bay and gives the hair a soft and silky touch. The Walnut oil also helps to nourish and strengthen the hair, making it look and feel healthier. You get a 20% discount on this product.

Price of hair care and skin care products at a glance:

Product Price DABUR Vatika Health Shampoo ₹ 525 Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil ₹ 419 L'Oréal Paris Permanent Hair Colour ₹ 620 The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum ₹ 499 Streax Hair Serum for Women & Men ₹ 598