Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get lip balms at up to 33% off

Summary: Lip balms help in keeping the problem fo dryness and flakiness at bay. Read on to know more.

Lip balms are formulated to keep lips moisturised at all times.

The north of India is witnessing a sharp drop in temperature. We all are struggling with the frosty chill and most of us are experiencing dry and chapped lips. To ensure they are moisturised and hydrated at all times, lip balms make for a good option. They are easy and quick to apply and provide lips with long lasting moisturisation. There are available in different flavours too. Most of them come infused with the goodness of ingredients like Shea Butter and vitamin E. they make lips supple and boost their health. If you're looking to introduce one to your lip care regime, then our list below will come in handy. The amazing part is all formulations listed below come at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. Scroll on to take a closer look at them and see what they can do for our lips.



mCaffeine Deep Moisturizing Choco Lip Balm

This lip balm is perfect for healing dry and chapped lips. It keeps lips moisturised for long hours. Enriched with the goodness of Cocoa butter and Hazelnut oil, this one can be used by both men and women. It has a matte finish and is suitable for all skin types. Grab 33% off on it. It is a must buy product for sure.

Nat Habit Beetroot Lip Balm

Infused with the goodness of Kitchenmade, desi ghee, raw Honey, Shea, Beetroot, vitamin E, this formulation is designed to give long-lasting shine and protection to your lips. Especially good in winter months, it will make your lips supple and moisturised. Get 33% off on it. It is made from natural ingredients only and there are no chemicals in it.

Dot & Key Cocoa Lip Balm

The goodness of Shea Butter and vitamins C and E will help keep lips hydrated and moisturised. It also comes with the goodness of SPF 30 to shield skin from harmful UV rays. There's 22% off on this one. It is perfect for those who are struggling with the problem of dryness and flakiness.

Vilvah Grapefruit Lip balms

Enriched with the goodness of Shea butter, Unrefined Beeswax and essential oils, this lip balm will keep your lips hydrated and moisturized at all times. It will also lighten the skin tone. available at 5% off, this one has a pleasant and lingering smell of Grapefruit in it. It is a must buy lip care product to keep skin in good shape.

Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm

This is an unscented formulation that is suitable for all skin types. Infused with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Ceramides, this one is designed to give your lips ultimate protection from dryness and happiness. There's SPF content of 41 in it. You can get it at 5% off. There's also Avocado Butter, Petrolatum and Shea Butter in it.

Price of lip balms at a glance:

Lip balms Price mCaffeine Deep Moisturizing Choco Lip Balm ₹ 299 Nat Habit Beetroot Lip Balm ₹ 308 Dot & Key Cocoa Lip Balm ₹ 249 Vilvah Grapefruit Lip balms ₹ 240 Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm ₹ 299